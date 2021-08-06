Who is Robert Webb's wife? Strictly 2021 star wedded 15 years ago!











Strictly Come Dancing will be returning for 2021! In the line-up so far, Robert Webb is confirmed to be jazzing up the show’s dance floor.

He is one of several celebrity contestants who are set to put their best dancing shoes on this year, and taught by a professional.

Robert is a comedian, actor and writer, and he is also one half of the comedy duo, Mitchell and Webb. But who is he married to?

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2021- Episode: Strictly Come Dancing- Celebrity Announcements (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Robert Webb- (C) BBC- Photographer: BBC

Who is Robert Webb married to?

Robert is married to Abigail Burdess

In 2006, Robert married Abigail, who was also a comedy performer at the time. They first met whilst Robert was recording the radio sketch show ‘The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff’.

Burdess is currently an actress and writer, known for ‘That Mitchell and Webb Look’, ‘The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff’ and ‘Jade Dragon’.

Robert and Abigail have two daughters together and the family live in Kilburn, London.

Robert on life with wife Abigail

Last year, Robert revealed that he and his wife fight like any other married couple when asked what it was like being married to a fellow comedian.

He told Lifestyle Daily: “Like any other couple, we fight, but probably using slightly more stupid voices. We’re not really competitive with each other”.

Robert added:

There’s a disparity between who’s had a break when. I had a massive break with Peep Show in 2003 but it hasn’t really happened for Abi in quite the same way. She’s very successful compared with most actors and writers in that she makes a living, but she hasn’t had the ludicrous good fortune that I have.

Who are the other Strictly 2021 contestants?

John Whaite

John Whaite is joining Strictly Come Dancing, and will also be in the first-ever all-male partnership for the show! He won The Great British Bake Off back in 2012 and has since has become a successful chef, television presenter and author.

AJ Odudu

TV presenter and broadcaster, AJ Odudu will also be heading to the ballroom. She has presented Big Brother’s Bit on the Side with Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal, and she has also served as a backstage reporter on The Voice UK and The Voice UK Kids.

Tom Fletcher

McFly star and author, Tom Fletcher was the first celeb to be announced for the show. He is married to I’m a Celebrity 2020 winner, Giovanna and they share three children together. Tom’s bandmate, Harry Judd famously won the Glitterball in 2011 so could Tom follow in his footsteps? Tune in to find out!

Rhys Stephenson

Rhys Stephenson is an actor and children’s TV presenter, and he is best known as the face of the kids’ TV channel, CBBC. He has presented some of the biggest shows across the channel, including Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!

