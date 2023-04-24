Long-standing Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has sadly passed away in 2023. The late dancing professional leaves behind his wife, son, and grandchildren.

Len was a Strictly Come Dancing judge from 2004 to 2016. He was also head judge, working alongside Bruno Tonioli, on USA competition series Dancing With The Stars.

Learning of Len’s death, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement that he “will be hugely missed, adding that he was “a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions,” and was “at the very heart of Strictly’s success.”

Len Goodman’s death

Strictly Come Dancing star Len sadly passed away from bone cancer at the age of 78 on April 22, 2023.

His manager wrote in a statement that he died “peacefully,” reports the BBC.

Jackie Gill, Len’s manager, said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Len was born in London on April 25, 1994 and began dancing at the age of 19. After winning the British Championships in Blackpool in his late twenties, he retired from competitions and began his career as a judge.

Who was Len Goodman’s wife?

Len leaves behind family members including his wife and son, following the news of his death in 2023.

He married wife Sue Barrett ​in 2012 after 10 years together in a surprise wedding ceremony in London.

Speaking to The Daily Mail in 2012, Len said: “I’ve had a marvellous day, and now my gorgeous Sue is the new Mrs Goodman…”

The two remained together until his death.

Sue is reportedly a dance teacher who is almost 20 years younger than Len.

Len and Sue ran a dance school together in Kent – The Goodman Dance Academy.

Len was married twice

Late Strictly Come Dancing judge Len was married once before, to his former dance partner, Cherry Kingston.

The two tied the knot in ​1972 and divorced in 1987.

The BBC reports: “Cherry left him for a multi-millionaire Frenchman.”

Len went on to meet his next partner named Lesley. He and Lesley welcomed a son, James, in 1981.

Lesley was “a former wife of the manager of Black Sabbath.”

James and his wife, Sophie, share two children and lived on the Isle of Wight per The Express in 2015.