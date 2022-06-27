











Super Singer Junior season 8 came to an end on Sunday, 26 June and we finally got to see who won the competition. The show started with 20 contestants and five finalists made it to the finale, but only one could take the grand prize.

Reality Titbit has the details on the winner of Super Singer Junior as well as the runners-up and other contestants the judges were blown away by. Check it out.

Super Singer Junior finalists. Picture: Super Singer Junior Season 8 | Grand Finale | 26th June 2022 – Promo 2

Who won Super Singer Junior?

In a grand gala finale on Sunday night, Krishaang stole the prize and won the trophy as well as Rs60 lakhs ($80,000).

Ever since he entered the show, the young talent consistently won the hearts of judges and fans, and he managed to win the title this season.

A short video of Krishaang singing Buddhi Ulla Manidharellam by veteran actor Chandrababu became an internet phenomenon. He was soon identified by the makers of the programme and entered the show as a contestant.

Congrats Krishang 👏



Super Singer Junior 8 title winner 👌#SuperSingerJuniorSeason8 pic.twitter.com/3e6jAxpsPI — Master Hussain 💫 (@HussainVJFan) June 26, 2022

Who were the runners-up?

Another incredible contestant, Rihana, became the first runner-up of the season and walked home with the prize of Rs5 lakh ($6,000).

Rihana wasn’t a newcomer to the Tamil singing reality show. She was also seen taking part in Sun Singer when she was just a toddler. This time, she didn’t fail to impress the judges and fans with her singing.

Neha came third and was gifted five sovereign gold coins and Rs3 lakhs ($4,000) in prize money.

Neha Girish is also another young talent who was popular even before entering Super Singer Junior 8. She too reached the semi-finals.

It takes a lot of nerves for a 11 yrs old singer 2 sing a 55 yrs old song sung by SJ and PS. None other than a child prodigy can attempt that.@singernehag such a vibe 🔥🤩🎼



Good luck 4 your singing career! 😍🤞 #SuperSingerJunior8



PC: Twitter pic.twitter.com/SLxZhyLp32 — ᴴᵁᴹᴬᴺ ˢᶠᵇ (@BBTweets10) June 26, 2022

Afina and Trinita made top five

Although they couldn’t make it into the top three, Afina and Trinita were in the final before numbers were whittled down.

Trinita entered the contest and was part of the team Rowdy Baby. Trinita impressed the judges right from the beginning. In fact, Shankar Mahadevan, on the very first episode of the show, predicted she would make the finale.

Afina was another member of team Rowdy Baby and UAE-based Afina came a long way to enter the finale of the TV show. She was selected for the team and was mentored by KS Chitra and SP Charan.

