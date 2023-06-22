Terry Crews makes a hefty sum for his AGT salary. During his time in the singing competition, he has created an incredibly talented Golden Buzzers list and added a massive income to Terry Crews’ net worth.

Host of America’s Got Talent, Terry Crews, has a unique job compared to the judges. Simon Cowell and his fellow judges are there to press a button if they dislike an act, while Terry is simply there to introduce acts and support them.

However, Terry Crews does get one similar judging action as a host, and that’s the ability to press the famous Golden Buzzer button. This allows an act to have a definite place in the AGT final. So, how much does Terry make?

Photo by Araya Doheny/Variety via Getty Images

How much does Terry Crews make on AGT?

Terry reportedly makes an estimated salary of $60,000 per episode of AGT based on reality show hosting counterpart salaries, like Cat Deeley’s, as per Distractify, which amounts to over $1 million a month. He began hosting AGT in 2019.

Although unconfirmed, Terry is believed to be in a position to work his way up to $5 million per year. His fellow stars, such as Sofia Vergara, are making $10 million per year as a judge, after she joined the show in February 2020.

Judge Heidi Klum reportedly earns around $100,000 per episode, giving her a total of $2.5 to $3 million per season. Terry Crews’ AGT salary, however, appears to be less due to his lesser screen time and responsibilities.

Terry Crews’ net worth

Terry Crews’ net worth is a cool $25 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. First of all, Terry’s career began with the NFL in 1991 where he played for the Los Angeles Rams before he made his way into TV and movies.

In 1997, Crews quit the NFL and moved to Los Angeles, hoping to start a career as an actor. In 1999, Crews joined the cast of the game show Battle Dome as an athlete. But his real big break was on Friday After Next with Ice Cube.

Any comedy fans will remember Terry’s character on White Chicks in 2004. This prominent role led to appearances in films such as The Longest Yard, while the actor had a main character role in Everybody Hates Chris for four years!

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

His Golden Buzzers list

Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzers list is long. He first chose the Detroit Youth Choir for his season 14 Golden Buzzer. He is the first to give two Golden Buzzers to the same act – the choir – which he also chose for his buzzer on AGT: All Stars.

He also pressed that sparkly gold button on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, two of them being choir acts. In season 15, Terry was impressed with another singing group, called Voices of Our City Choir.

Sports caught the host’s eye for season 16 when he chose World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. Then, Avery Dixon blew Terry away with his stunning voice for season 17, followed by the Group Golden Buzzer, Chapel Hart.

Sand animation artist Kseniya Simonova then won Terry over during AGT: The Champions. Later, on AGT: Extreme, Terry was seriously impressed by the unique group, Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders.

