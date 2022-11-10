









Fox’s The Masked Singer sees celebrities dress up in crazy outfits and sing to their hearts’ content, while the audience tries their hardest to guess exactly who is behind the mask. Let’s see fan theories on the Bride’s identity.

Alongside fellow newcomers Gopher and Venus Fly Trap, Bride made his debut on Hall of Fame night as a pink dragon in a wedding dress. They went on to sing Shut Up and Dance With Me by Walk The Moon on the November 9 episode.

They were so successful that they were crowned Queen for the episode, meaning that Bride will be singing against the Lambs and Harp in the semi-finals. Most unconfirmed guesses are on pro wrestler Chris Jericho behind the mask.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Bride on The Masked Singer

Bride’s identity has not yet been revealed as of November 10, but fans are making their guesses already. They are appearing in The Masked Singer season 8, wearing a wedding dress, veil, and chunky white shoes.

They were marked safe after singing Shut Up And Dance by Walk The Moon, several months after the mask was first teased in a preview on August 15 before officially being revealed on August 26.

Bride, who appeared in week seven of the current season, is the third dragon on The Masked Singer, following Dragon and Hydra. They are also the second dragon to ever sing Shut Up And Dance, after Dragon.

Fans guess Bride is Chris Jericho

The majority of Twitter watching The Masked Singer believes Bride is Chris Jericho, but this is still unconfirmed. There are a few other guesses but it’s clear who most fans are placing their bets on.

One fan wrote: “I’M CALLING IT NOW THE BRIDE IS CHRIS JERICHO!! #TheMaskedSinger.”

Another reacted to The Bride’s performance on Twitter with: “The Bride is undoubtedly @IAmJericho #TheMaskedSinger I’ve never been more sure of anything in my life.

“Bride has to be Chris Jericho! #BrideMask #TheMaskedSinger,” said a fellow viewer.

Other guesses include Jenny McCarthy, Jack Black, Sebastian Bach, Axel Rose and Billy Idol. We will simply have to wait and see until the Bride’s true identity is revealed on the singing competition!

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Chris Jericho’s representative for comment.

Bride has given a few clues

Every contestant gives audiences clues about who they are, and Bride has given several. This includes that their weakness is buttercream frosting and is a male. They also gave a walkout clue that Bride “smashed a rock.”

Chris Jericho won his first world title after pinning The Rock. The Bride claims he has a “rugged personality” and “lives on the road selling out arenas.” He also has an “appetite for destroying things” and was seen breathing fire as a clue.

“Notorious for being in some of the messiest feuds,” Bride wears a rocker hand, and another with a yellow snake on it. He’s gone “the solo route” but came here to “master a new commitment with all you Masked Singer freaks.”

WATCH THE MASKED SINGER ON FOX EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK