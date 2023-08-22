The Voice Australia is back in 2023 with a brand new season. However, a surprise is in store for fans as a performance from a duo who are well-acquainted with the musical world took to the stage in season 12. The Bushwackers gave a heartfelt performance of an iconic tune which prompted a rare reaction from the judges.

After 11 seasons, The Voice Australia returned for a twelfth in 2023 and brings with it a whole host of new acts. Joining Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora, and Jessica Mauboy for season 12 is musical artist himself Jason Derulo.

Credit: The Voice Australia YouTube channel

The Voice: Meet The Bushwackers

During singing talent show The Voice Australia, one of the country’s best-known music acts appeared on stage.

August 21, 2023 saw The Bushwackers on The Voice Australia. The musical duo performed during the show’s season 12 Blind Auditions.

Two members of The Bushwackers, Dobe Newton and Roger Corbett, performed an iconic song that surprised the show’s judges.

The Bushwackers are ‘legends’

All kinds of acts appear during the auditions stages of The Voice Australia performing many different music genres.

The Bushwackers are an Australiana bush band.

They are well-loved across Australia and are fronted by Dobe Newton and Roger Corbett.

Per the band’s website, Dobe and Roger have been performing since 1973 and 1980.

The Voice judges’ rare reaction

After just singing a few words of I Am Australian by The Seekers, The Bushwackers had the crowd roaring during their audition.

Jessica Mauboy was shocked to hear the song and almost immediately turned her chair for the music duo.

The Channel 7 show saw Jessica tearful as she couldn’t believe that The Bushwackers were performing on stage.

She and Guy Sebastian sang along with Dobe as Roger played the harmonica and the guitar.

All four judges turned their chairs for The Bushwackers who appeared to steal the hearts of many viewers.

One fan tweeted: “Beautiful moment by the #thevoiceau so great to recognise the bushwackers legends.”

