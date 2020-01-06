University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It was a big weekend for TV competitions as The Voice UK, The Greatest Dancer and new series The Masked Singer UK all launched.

After capturing the hearts of viewers last year, The Greatest Dancer returned on Saturday, January 4th for its second season. This time around dancer and YouTube star Todrick Hall joins Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse as the latest Dance Captain. There is also a twist in format, as an act gets sent straight through to the live shows at the end of each audition round).

But is The Greatest Dancer season 2 as much of a success as season 1 with all these changes? What are the viewing figures?

The Greatest Dancer: Viewing figures

Series 2 of The Greatest Dancer had a strong opening last Saturday night. It opened with an average of 3.2 million viewers, according to TellyMix.

This is a strong start and much better than its opening last year.

The 2019 finale raked in just over four million viewers, so we can anticipate a much larger audience in 2020 considering it’s starting viewing figures.

It’s no surprise that there was an increase in popularity for 2020, as not only has the show become more well-established, but they’ve brought in more high-profile celebs to star on the show. Not only has Todrick Hall joined the series, but Love Island’s very own Curtis Pritchard is the new receptionist!

So, clearly the new changes including the format twist haven’t impacted the viewing figures.

Battle of the TV talents

It was a difficult weekend to launch, as The Greatest Dancer was going up against some of the big dogs for its sophomore season.

The Voice UK launched to 4.6 million on ITV, beating out The Greatest Dancer for the top Saturday night viewing spot.

But it was the new hit singing series that launched on Saturday and Sunday which was the surprise star of the weekend. The Masked Singer UK launched on ITV to 5.5 million viewers, peaking at 6.5 million as reported by TellyMix.

The Greatest Dancer: Season 2

There will be ten episodes across ten weeks this time around, two more than last season.

The first four weeks will be solely about the auditions process. Then from weeks five to eight, it will be the Live Challenge Shows.

Week nine will see the semi-finalists come head-to-head in a live show, before the final week (week ten) sees the winner crowned.

All episodes will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer after broadcast.

