How to use the Voice USA app - vote for your favourite 2021 contestants!











Wondering how to vote for your favourite contestant on the The Voice USA’s app in 2021? Wonder no more as we take a look at the app and how to use it!

The Voice USA kicked off on March 1st 2021. The Voice final is set to air on May 25th 2021, but before the competition comes to an end there’s a whole lot of voting to do, so let’s find out more about The Voice app.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Voice USA 2021: App

The Voice USA’s ‘Top 9’ perform on Monday, May 17th 2021 at 8 pm while the competition results will be revealed the following day on Tuesday, May 18th.

Using the Voice app, viewers are able to vote for and save their favourite artists during Live Shows.

The app also includes digital exclusives as well as performance videos and more information on the artists.

App users can also enjoy creating a fantasy team of artists.

They can also pick ‘Battle’ and ‘Knockout’ winners and compare their choices with the rest of America’s in real-time.

The app is also integrated with social media sites. Users can Tweet The Voice coaches and artists directly from the app.

How do you vote on The Voice app?

As well as being able to suggest songs for artists to perform and much more, the app is very useful for app users can vote in The Voice USA competition.

After downloading the Voice app, viewers of the show can vote for their favourite contestant. You’ll also have to create an NBCUniversal profile. During a Live Show, you can select your artist and vote.

If you see a notification stating that you’re “not eligible to vote” you may not be able to vote via The Voice app. Voting and saving on The Voice app are available in the US and Puerto Rico. See the official voting rules online here.

Download The Voice app 2021

The Voice app is available for download via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Once downloaded, the app will be ready to use just as soon as you log in with your NBCUniversal profile.

Scroll through The Voice artists’ profiles and as per NBC, you can “even earn points as your artists progress and get even more with polls and trivia. Check your rank against your Facebook friends’ – and America’s!“

