After premiering on March 6, 2023, The Voice season 23’s grand finale is ever-nearing. Let’s find out more about the NBC show’s five finalists. Three singers were sent home during May 15’s episode.

Fans are divided over who remains in the NBC competition and who was sent home. Some tweeted that they “couldn’t believe” that one competitor was sent home in the show’s semi-final.

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chance The Rapper, and Niall Horan all have at least one member of their team heading into the finale. OG coach Blake has two singers in the season 23 final.

It’s Blake’s final season of the show, the judge replacing him was announced during the May 15 episode.

Credit: The Voice YouTube channel

The Voice 5 finalists

Heading into The Voice‘s season 23 final are the following five artists:

Girl group Sorelle is a member of Team Chance, Grace West and NOIVAS are on Team Blake, Gina Miles is on Team Niall, and D.Smooth is on Team Kelly.

Who went home on The Voice?

The Voice season 23’s semi-final saw three acts sent home.

Holly Brand, Ray Uriel, and Ryley Tate Wilson didn’t make it through to the final.

Ryley was a member of Niall’s Team while Holly was on Team Kelly and Ray on Team Chance.

Given that two of Blake Shelton‘s acts made it through to the season 23 final, many fans of the show took to social media to congratulate the country singer.

One fan tweeted: “…congratulations to Blake on his final season …that he got 2 of his people to the finals…”

Fans ‘can’t believe’ one singer was elimated

Chance The Rapper’s team member Ray Uriel didn’t make The Voice’s 5 finalists in 2023.

Many viewers of the show took to social media to comment on the finalists who made it through and those who were sent home on May 15.

One fan wrote: “Can’t believe Ray is gone he had one of the best voices I’ve heard in a really long time in fact he’s really great!”

More expressed their wishes that Chance The Rapper “support” Ray in “getting into the business.”

WATCH THE VOICE ON NBC ON MONDAYS AND TUESDAYS AT 9/8C