Is Kelly Clarkson leaving The Voice and who are the judges for 2022?













American reality singing competition television series NBC’s The Voice US has announced that two coaches will be leaving the show and their replacements have been revealed.

Unfortunately, “Stronger” singer Kelly Clarkson will not be returning to her red spinning chair in season 22 and many fans are going to miss her this fall.

Take a look back at her eight seasons of success as we explore her time on the show, during which four of her talented contestants took home the trophy.

Find out who will be the new coach taking Clarkson’s place, along with pop princess Ariana Grande’s star substitute in the next series.

SEE MORE: Emma Hernan’s photoshoot with her cute dog leaves Selling Sunset fans howling

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Is Kelly Clarkson leaving The Voice?

Two coaches will be leaving the upcoming season of the popular singing competition The Voice US, including American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson.

2021’s season saw Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande take the famous red chairs. However, series 22 will return without Clarkson or Grande, the “One Last Time” singer whose stint on the show only lasted for a single season (so far).

In January 2022, 40-year-old Clarkson hinted during Instagram Q&A with her fans that she would be making some changes to her personal and professional life this year, particularly so she could spend more time with her children, OK Magazine reports.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who are the judges for 2022?

Former Fifth Harmony star turned solo artist Camila Cabello is returning to her reality roots, after starring on X Factor, by joining The Voice after Kelly Clarkson exits.

Cabello will be coaching alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and the approaching season will also see the return of Gwen Stefani.

@NBCTheVoice gave a warm welcome to the new judges by announcing the future panel via their social media platforms as the stars were shown collaborating on a verse from Mika’s 2007 hit “Grace Kelly.”

CHECK OUT: Bling Empire cast’s zodiac signs show Anna Shay is a ‘mischievous’ Capricorn

Singer’s success on the show explored

During her eight seasons as coach, Kelly won a very impressive four of them, with acts Brynn Cartelli, Chevel Shepherd, Jake Hoot and her most recent season 21 success with sibling trio Girl Named Tom.

The US show has always had a rotating roster of celeb coaches and the swivelling chairs remain open for former coaches to return.

Just like Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera, who have all left the show and returned at a later date, Kelly and Ariana could also do the same and appear in a future series.

Following the news of her departure for next season’s showing, a fan named @PieceByPiece_KC decided to put together a few of their favourite looks from her time on the show in a collection of images posted via Twitter:

Now that Kelly Clarkson is leaving / taking a break from The Voice, I’ve decided to put together a few of my favorite looks from her time on the show. pic.twitter.com/Wmm4Z3wNWs — Team Kelly Clarkson (@PieceByPiece_KC) May 15, 2022

NBC’s The Voice premiered in 2011 and the singing competition is set to return in the Autumn season of 2022. ITV2 airs the US version, while ITV airs The Voice UK and The Voice Kids.

The Voice | Season 21 First Look Trailer | NBC BridTV 6825 The Voice | Season 21 First Look Trailer | NBC 906094 906094 center 22403