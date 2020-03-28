Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The new series of The Voice kicked off in January this year, bringing a new line-up of hopeful singers who want to make it in the music industry.

Featuring the likes of coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and newbie Meghan Trainor, the series once again features the best singing talent across the nation.

However, viewers are worried that the upcoming episodes might not go ahead amid the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

So, is The Voice 2020 on tonight? Find out about the new schedule here.

Is The Voice UK on tonight?

Yes, The Voice will air with another episode on Saturday, March 28th at 8.30 pm on ITV. However, it won’t be a usual episode.

As the coronavirus pandemic has put a spanner in the works for this season of The Voice, the scheduled live shows have been postponed.

Instead, a reflective episode hosted by Emma Willis will air tonight (March 28th). In this one-off episode, Emma will look back over the auditions, battles and knockouts of the show’s standout singers over the years. This will hopefully gear up fans for when the live shows finally come to air.

When are The Voice’s live semi-finals?

The episodes were due to air in the next few weeks – Saturday, March 28th and Saturday, April 4th. Sadly, the live-semi final and final of the competition will not go ahead as planned.

ITV cancelled the live performances last week following the growing number of coronavirus cases in the UK.

The broadcaster confirmed that they’ll reschedule the live shows later this year but the exact date is not known yet.

What did Will say about the postponement?

The Voice UK veteran judge will.i.am apologised in the March 28th episode.

He said:

Sadly we can’t bring you the live semi-final and the final of The Voice until later this year but don’t worry because where there’s a will there’s a way. And there is a way, and there is a Will, so we are doing the most mind-blowing and memorable moments from the last four years.

The live finals will definitely be bigger and better than ever when they finally come to air!

