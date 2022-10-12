









One Direction star Niall Horan will take a seat on The Voice season 23 next year and fans are already begging for a Kellyoke session with fellow judge Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice has been renewed for another season in 2023 and there will be two new faces to welcome. Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper are confirmed to take a revolving seat next year, joining veteran coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

Other than the impressive contestants, the close bond between the coaches is another reason to tune in and we can’t wait to see the new stars join the crew. Fans already have an idea of what they want to see: the ultimate karaoke duet with Niall and Kelly on the Kellyoke segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Niall Horan fans demand Kellyoke session with Kelly Clarkson

The One Direction star revealed his next project by uploading a peace sign emoji, a subtle reference to The Voice logo. Kelly will also make a comeback after a one-season break; Camila Cabello replaced her seat this year.

Niall’s fans have been starved of new releases by the Irish singer. His last tracks were duets with Anne-Marie – Our Song and Everywhere – in 2021. No wonder they’re begging for music magic with Kelly on her talk show.

“Niall Horan AND Kelly Clarkson? Please do Kellyoke together I beg,” one fan pleaded.

“This would be so good,” another wrote.

One fan thought Niall’s post might be a Kellyoke tease: “I got excited cause I thought Niall might be doing Kellyoke and we might be getting something new but judging on The Voice? We really ain’t getting music from him for ages, huh?”

However, it’s not unusual for coaches to throw in a few performances on The Voice themselves, so dreams of new Niall content could still come true.

Blake Shelton to exit The Voice after season 23

All good things must come to end and Blake Shelton is responsible for the latest sad news – sorry country fans and Blake fanatics. The show’s longest-running judge announced his departure hours after the renewal.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” he wrote on Instagram.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns.”

Blake went on to show appreciation for The Voice’s cast and crew: “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

The Austin singer will have completed all 23 seasons of the singing competition series, which premiered in 2011 with Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine and CeeLo Green alongside him. Adam follows as the second longest-serving expert; he left after 2019’s season 16.

“Won’t be the same without you,” one fan commented on Blake’s post. “You are the GOAT. There is no Voice without you. I am so sad. I’ll miss seeing you on my TV screen every week.”

