Omar Cardona has been singing for years for huge companies including Disney











Bringing some serious energy to The Voice USA in 2022 is blind auditionee Omar Jose Cardona. Omar walked on stage and gave the coaches his best performance of Journey's Separate Ways. All four of the coaches were blown away by his voice and span their chairs.

As he begins his journey on The Voice USA, let’s find out more about singing powerhouse Omar. Where is he from? How old is he? And which coach did he choose out of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend?

Who is Omar Cardona?

Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Omar is 33 years old.

He’s a full-time performer and has travelled all over the world with his own band. Omar has been a professional singer for the past 15 years performing on cruise ships and at sporting events. His band, Epic Party Band, can be found on Instagram @epicpartyband.

Omar has almost 5K followers on Instagram @omarjosecardona.

Omar’s audition

During the first episode of The Voice season 22, Omar sang Journey’s 1983 song Separate Ways.

Speaking to Camila during his audition, Omar expressed that he loves pop and rock genres of music and wants to bring back old-school rock.

Gwen said that she would “die” to work with Omar, and both Camila and John said that he had incredible range as an artist.

It was John who Omar went for as his coach and John added that he thought that the singer could win the competition.

Many The Voice fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Omar’s audition, one wrote that they thought his voice was “electric” while another said that his performance was “flawless”.

Get to know Omar on Instagram

Omar’s The Voice audition performance was one to remember and, thankfully, for any fans who want to stay up-to-date with the singer, he’s on Instagram.

Taking to <a href="https://linktr.ee/omarjosecardona?utm_source=linktree_profile_shareLinkTree, Omar writes that he was “born to be on stage”.

In his IG bio, Omar also writes that he’s a “professional singer”, “loving son, brother and boyfriend”, “polyamorous”, “Twitch Gamer(Omaj_88)” and “overall people person”.

He shares some of his performances on the ‘gram as well as snaps of himself meditating, spending time with friends and memorable moments such as working for the Walt Disney company.

