Meet Sweeney from The Voice UK on Instagram: Anne-Marie's dancer!











The fifth series of The Voice UK on ITV has seen more talent welcomed onto the stage than ever. In last night’s blind auditions (Saturday, January 16th), a dancer linked to one of the star judges made an appearance.

Find out about singing and dancing superstar Sweeney here.

Who is Sweeney?

Sweeney is a 30-year-old dancer and fitness instructor from London, UK.

Although singing is Sweeney’s latest venture, he’s already had a successful career performing as a back-up dancer for some big stars. Some of the artists Sweeney has performed with – around the world, may we add – include The Pussycat Dolls, Cheryl, Take That, and The Voice UK’s very own Anne-Marie.

Speaking about why he entered The Voice UK, Sweeney said:

I’ve come to The Voice because I think it’s about time I actually did the thing I love doing. Even when I was dancing, I’ve always looked at the singer and been like ‘Oh I fancy being that guy’ rather than being one of the eight behind them.

Sweeney on The Voice UK

In Sweeney’s blind audition, he performed ‘Bad Blood’ by British singer-songwriter Nao. This comes from her 2016 album For All We Know.

Not only did Sweeney hit every note to perfection, but he caught the attention of three out of the four judges. Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs turned for Sweeney. However, Anne-Marie utilised her powers and blocked Olly from getting Sweeney on his team.

When Anne-Marie realised the connection between them, she was even more excited about Sweeney. She said to Sweeney: “As soon I turned round and saw your face I was just like ‘yes’, I mean obviously I want you on my team. I feel like we already know each other, we can work with each other again, that would be great, if you came with me.”

Sweeney decided to join Anne-Marie’s team – we can’t wait to see him next in the battle rounds!

MEET THE CAST: We found Robyn from The Cabins on Instagram!

Follow Sweeney on Instagram

To find out more about Sweeney and keep up to date on his The Voice journey, then you can follow him on Instagram.

As of publication date, Sweeney has over 3,200 followers and counting.

You can join his following on Instagram @sweeneyldn. Expect dance vids, selfies and a taster of his music – Sweeney has already released a debut single!

WATCH THE VOICE UK SATURDAYS ON ITV AT 8.30 PM.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK