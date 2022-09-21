The Voice fans left stunned after child star's unexpected 'dream' performance











Saturday’s episode of The Voice left the judges speechless after a child star from the 00s auditioned for the show. But it took a while for some fans to recognize her.

Last week’s episode of The Voice UK had a lot of surprises, including emotional performances which sparked chair-turning results. There was also singer Anne-Marie taking to the stage for a live performance.

However, there was one child star who has briefly stepped back into the limelight.

Despite delivering an outstanding cover of one of P!nk’s most popular songs, contestant Alicia Hooper left the stage without any of the coaches choosing her.

Nonetheless, the teacher’s revelation left will.i.am, Jones, Olly Murs, and Anne-Marie in shock after finding out she was from a classic kid’s TV show.

A child star takes over the stage

Alicia sang ‘All I Know So Far’ by P!nk. Despite praise from the audience, her voice didn’t get any of the coaches to turn their chairs.

The 34-year-old told the judges she had been singing from a young age, following her father, who had been a professional singer.

She then revealed she once starred in a children’s TV show when she was younger. Still can’t recognize her? Well, she played Amber Hearst in the BBC series Tracy Beaker with Dani Harmer.

Alicia’s revelation surely left them all four in shock despite having to walk away without making it through.

As the viewers from home tuned in to watch the episode, many took to social media to share their reactions to finding out that Alicia had been in the TV show from their childhood.

Other viewers couldn’t believe that none of the judges had turned their chairs for the talented singer.

“The auditioning process was brutal”

Like many of the contestants, many aspiring singers go through several hurdles before they get a chance to take the stage and sing in front of the judges.

During an interview with Wales Online, Hooper shared her experience getting to the blind auditions. She explained the whole process took “six months”. She revealed The Voice producers reached out to her after seeing a video on social media signing at the Coal Exchange in Cardiff.

Though she had been asked to audition nine years ago, but couldn’t because she was pregnant at the time, she didn’t think twice to participate in this season.

She explained: “The auditioning process was brutal. It took six months just to get to the blind auditions. Once I got through the first interview I had to sing on three separate occasions on Zoom.”

Not making it through to the next stage, the music teacher said to have felt “a little disappointed”. However, she claimed to have had a good experience and was willing to do it again “in a heartbeat”.

