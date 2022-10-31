









The Voice winner has revealed they see themselves being involved in their former ‘normal’ job, despite winning the singing contest.

25-year-old Anthonia Edwards was crowned champion of the reality competition over the weekend – but it appears she won’t let the win get into her head.

Coached by Sir Tom Jones, Anthonia won The Voice UK programme on Saturday, (October 29).

However, despite the life-changing result, she has opened up over enjoying her old profession of being a student nurse.

Anthonia, who was a student nurse when she applied for the show, didn’t expect to be crowned The Voice winner.

She explained after her triumph win she wanted to have fun and do something “different” before heading into her nursing career, writes The Sun.

The singer will give her music a shot after the programme, but added she believes she’ll remain involved in healthcare in some way.

The star experienced struggles during the pandemic, but it allowed her time and space to write songs. Drawing from real-life experiences, she created songs about what she saw in her line of work.

Anthonia performed When The Party’s Over by Billie Eilish during The Voice UK final. She later gave an impressive duet with coach Sir Tom Jones, as they sang It’s A Man’s World by James Brown.

It has been a long journey for the star, who chose Katy Perry’s record Unconditionally in her initial audition.

The singer beat runner-up David Adeogun from Team Olly Murs, Naomi Johnson from Team Will.i.am, and Mark Howard, who worked with Anne-Marie.

What does the winner of The Voice UK get?

Champions bag a recording contract with Universal Music Group with a chance to release their own debut single.

In previous seasons, The Voice UK winners bagged a cash prize of £100,000, reports Metro. However, the prize money was scrapped when the show moved over to ITV from the BBC back in 2017.

Last year, Scotsman Craig Eddie was crowned the winner in 2021, who was on Team Anne-Marie. Craig’s single, Come Waste My Time, was the first self-written winner’s song on the reality show. It featured on the iTunes chart after he won the programme.

