











Camila Cabello is stepping into her very own spinning chair as she replaces Kelly Clarkson on The Voice – and the Since U Been Gone singer is still yet to address her departure from the show.

The former Fifth Harmony star is joining husband-and-wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and John Legend for the 22nd season of the hit US talent show.

Camila was unveiled as one of the new coaches in a trailer for the season, which was staged as a horror movie and saw the 25-year-old singer receive a threatening note from an anonymous enemy.

John gets a note too, telling him he should never have come back to the studio.

Camila is joining as a full-time coach after featuring as an advisor last series, and she’s no doubt excited to get started.

But what happened to Kelly?

Why isn’t Kelly coming back?

At the time of writing, Kelly is yet to address exactly why she’s left the show.

She first appeared as a part-time advisor for season 13 in 2017, and returned as a full-time coach for the next eight seasons.

Although she hasn’t spoken about leaving the show, she has spoken about changes to her work schedule which could have possibly influenced her decision.

Kelly also said during a live Q&A session on Instagram that she wants to spend more time with her young kids – River and Remington.

As per Good Housekeeping, she said: “I’ve decided this year there’s just [going to] be a couple changes for me that I can’t say here.

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

“But there’s a couple things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work. Just where we can get away on weekends and really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

She added: “‘Cause they only want to hang out with you for so long and that’s now so I gotta take advantage of that … I’m excited to have more time with them. I mean I have a ton of time in the morning but I don’t know, I’m selfish. They’re fun.”

Of course, Kelly is also kept very busy with her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, which also airs on NBC.

Who else has been a coach on The Voice?

The Voice has a long history of introducing a pop star coach only for them to bid goodbye to audiences a series or two later.

The only coach who’s been there the whole time is country singer Blake.

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine was on the show from seasons 1 to 16, while Christina Aguilera was there from seasons 1 to 3 and then sporadically for a while longer before her last appearance in season 10.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

CeeLo Green was a coach on four of the 21 seasons to air so far, Pharrell Williams showed up for three, and Miley Cyrus was there for two.

No Doubt star Gwen is back this year after a couple of seasons away – appearing as a coach on seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, and 19 so far, as well as acting as a part-time advisor on seasons 8 and 10.

Shakria helped coach the hopefuls on seasons 4 and 6, as did Usher, while Ariana Grande was on season 21.

Nick Jonas has also done a couple seasons as a coach (18 and 20) and Alicia Keys was there for seasons 11, 12 and 14.

Other stars who’ve acted as coaches or advisors on the show are Jennifer Hudson, Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha.

Who’ll be next?

The Voice starts on NBC on Monday, September 19 at 8pm ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK