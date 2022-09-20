









The Voice is back for another season, this time with Camila Cabello on board to judge – and already Camila has secured herself a star as she bags Orlando Mendez, AKA ‘The Cuban Cowboy’, on her team.

A brand new season of The Voice USA kicked off on NBC this Monday, September 19, with new episodes airing on Mondays and Tuesdays.

With Orlando wowing on the first day, we thought it time to get to know the singer better ahead of the rest of this season. Let’s take a look at what we found out about Orlando Mendez from his Instagram presence – heads up, there’s a lot more beautiful music heading our way.

Get to know Orlando Mendez

Orlando Mendez, 26, is the self-proclaimed “Cuban Cowboy” who stirred up a bit of tension between The Voice judges Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton.

Although hailing from Miami, Florida, Orlando is passionate about country music. For his blind audition, Orlando took to the stage to perform Luke Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” When asked about his musical preferences by Blake, Orlando explained: “Country music is my passion. I’ve been listening to your songs since I was a kid, but I come from Cuban roots.”

Stealing the attention of all the judges, Orlando Mendez got four chair turns in his blind audition. Ultimately, he ended up teaming up with fellow Miamian Camila Cabello.

Orlando has been sharing original music on Instagram since 2019

Although he first appeared on The Voice singing a cover song, Orlando Mendez also writes his own material. For the past three years, Orlando has been promoting his releases on Instagram and gaining a following.

Back in May 2019, Orlando released a song called “Miami Girls,” a nod to his hometown. A year later, he would premiere a song titled “Motherland,” which is “about [his] connection to Cuba” as per the Instagram video.

If you want to hear some of Orlando Mendez’s beautiful original music, you can follow him on Instagram @orlandojmendezmusic. He’s also sharing updates on his The Voice journey, so keep up to date with Orlando’s latest work there.

You can also follow Orlando Mendez’s band on Instagram

Before appearing on The Voice as a solo artist, Orlando Mendez had a project with a band performing in Miami, Florida. The support him as the Orlando Mendez Band, and it features five members including Orlando himself.

Throughout September and October, the Orlando Mendez Band are touring around venues in Florida. So, if you’re a fan of country rock music and are based in the Sunshine State, then you know what to do.

Check out some of Orlando Mendez’s tour dates with his band below:

Screenshot: Orlando Mendez Has Fun with Luke Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart” | The Voice Blind Auditions 2022 | The Voice YouTube

