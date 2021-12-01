Who is Joshua’s wife from The Voice? His family life explored











On Monday (November 29th) the Top 10 took to the stage on The Voice to perform songs from other musical genres in the hope of pushing them outside their comfort zones and showing different sides to their vocal performances.

With the final of The Voice on the horizon, fans have been wondering who contestant Joshua Vacanti is married to. Reality Titbit has found out all of the details about the aspiring star and his relationship with his wife Sam Olewnik.

RELATED: What happened to Holly Forbes’ hair on The Voice?

Who is Joshua Vacanti?

Lockport native, Joshua Vacanti has always loved to sing but at 8-years-old he developed severe and chronic asthma which often kept him hospitalised. After being prescribed steroids for his condition, Joshua started to rapidly gain weight and was constantly teased for his size and his high voice.

However, he found his community in the choir and went on to study music in college. Outside of music, Joshua works as a prevention educator where he teaches children about drug prevention and encourages them to set goals to accomplish their dreams.

Who is Sam Olewnik?

Joshua Vacanti is married to Sam Olewnik and the pair have recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The couple wed in November 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

The Voice star posted two snaps from their wedding day on Instagram captioned: “Happy Anniversary bubs. I got your back, you got mine.”

Sam keeps her snaps private on Instagram, however, Joshua has posted several pictures of the pair together. By the looks of his Instagram, the pair enjoy doing sporting events together including the Peach Fest 5K Run as well as jetting off to sunny destinations with each other.

RELATED: Relive Cam Anthony’s The Voice blind audition

Joshua’s family life explored

Although Joshua does not divulge much about his parents and family life his parents are reportedly extremely supportive of him and have also encouraged his passion for singing.

Joshua currently gigs with his wife as well as in their family worship band with his parents. In an Instagram post, Joshua can be seen surrounded by family and friends while watching an episode of The Voice. He captioned the heartwarming post: “I’m so grateful to be surrounded by such love + support.”

WATCH THE VOICE EVERY MONDAY AND TUESDAY AT 8 PM ON NBC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK