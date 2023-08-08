The Voice Australia’s judges and viewers were blown away by a 12-year-old singer on August 7. The show’s 12th season kicked off on Sunday, August 6, and sees talented artists judged solely on their singing skills. Gezel Bardossi may be the youngest contestant taking part in the 2023 Seven Network series but she’s bringing old school soul to the stage.

Over 10 years ago, The Voice Australia first aired. The talent competition has seen some of its winners go on to have huge success including season 2’s Vera Blue, and Graace from season 4. Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy, and Jason Derulo make up this year’s judging panel. And right from the show’s early auditions, the judges are left in awe of some of the singers’ performances.

The Voice judges in awe of 12-year-old singer

The Voice Australia kicks off its blind auditions in August 2023, and right away, the judges were surprised by one of the auditionees who is just 12 years old.

Taking to the stage in a silver sequin dress, Gezel Bardossi gave a powerhouse performance of Aretha Franklin’s Chain of Fools.

The judges were immediately impressed by Gezel’s voice. Jason was first to turn his chair before Jessica, Rita, and Guy all did the same.

At the end of Gezel’s performance, the judges expressed their amazement at her talent. Rita said: “Holy smokes.”

Meet Gezel Bardossi

The Voice Australia contestant Gezel hails from New South Wales.

Speaking to Kid Spot, her mom, Nikki, said that when she was a baby, she would “trill along before she even started speaking.”

Gezel’s StarNow profile describes her as “wise beyond her years,” and given her choice of song by the Queen of Soul, that was clear to see from her Voice audition.

Prior to appearing on stage for her blind audition, 12-year-old Gezel has appeared in music videos and has featured during performances for artists such as JoJo Siwa.

She writes and records her own songs and can play the ukulele.

With over 1.2k followers, Gezel has an Instagram page run by her mom @gezelbardossi.

Fans say The Voice singer ‘born to be a star’

The Voice judges’ reaction to Gezel’s performance was clear to see, and viewers at home were equally as impressed with the 12-year-old’s incredible voice, too.

Many fans tweeted how “incredible” they thought her performance was, and others said that they were “in tears” after her song.

More commented: “She has a strong-willed power in her singing voice, that is amazing.”

Others added that they could see Gezel winning the show.

