The Voice viewers are keen to find out more about why contestant Alex Whalen left the competition early.

Many fans of the show are expressing their sadness online after news broke that country singer Alex Whalen was leaving season 23.

Alex, who hailed from the UK, and made it onto Blake Shelton‘s team, is no longer competing to become the next champion of The Voice USA.

So, let’s find out more about his decision to leave and what fans make of their “favorite” tapping out of the show.

Meet Alex Whalen

When Alex Whalen appeared on The Voice’s Blind Auditions, he immediately grabbed the attention of Blake and new judge to the show, Chance The Rapper.

Alex, 43, sang Sammi Smith’s Help Me Make It Through The Night.

He originally hails from London, UK, but said that he now lives in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

Blake complimented Alex’s look and said that he liked that he’d braided his beard for the performance.

Alex’s journey on The Voice

Blake Shelton said on The Voice that he’d never worked with a country singer from London before.

The judge wanted Alex on his team for his last season on the NBC show.

Alex joined Blake’s team and was set to sing alongside Neil Salsich on April 4.

However, he decided to end his time on the series before the battle rounds.

Fans ask why Alex Whalen left The Voice

The Voice host Carson Daly announced during episode 9 on April 4 that Alex wouldn’t be performing: “Team Blake’s Alex Whalen could not be with us tonight, so in this case, his Battle partner will be singing solo.”

Blake added: “Alex had personal reasons that he had to bow out of the competition…”

Alex has 28,000 YouTube subscribers and over 1.1k Instagram followers at the time of writing. He often takes to social media to share clips of himself performing all kinds of songs with his guitar including tracks from Chris Stapleton and Bob Seger.

The country singer was a fan favorite on The Voice season 23. Many tweeted that they were “excited” to see him perform again.

One fan tweeted: “It has been revealed that Alex Whalen withdrew from the show for personal reasons before the battles.”

WATCH THE VOICE ON NBC ON MONDAYS AND TUESDAYS AT 9/8C