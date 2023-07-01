Thom Filicia made an unexpected return to RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2023. All Stars 8 fans were pleasantly surprised to see the star on the show’s judging panel. Of course, Thom didn’t just appear on the show in any ordinary fashion, the guest judge turned up as his alter-ego, Jackie Would.

Designer Thom, 54, hasn’t appeared on Drag Race for some time. His epic appearance on All Stars in has some fans begging to date him, while others have said he’s reached “silver fox status.” More added that seeing Jackie Would on the Paramount+ show was a surprise to them, tweeting that it “wasn’t on their 2023 bingo card.”

Thom Filicia on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Thom Filicia rose to fame on Queer Eye alongside Carson Kressley in 2003. The series ran from 2003 until 2007.

One of the original Fab 5, Thom is an award-winning interior designer.

Thom later appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2022 as a contestant on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2.

Carson Kressley was a judge on the series and speaking of how he kept his identity under wraps, Thom said to New York Live in 2022: “…the first one I was trying to be sort of quiet because I was trying to keep my identity a little bit on the DL.”

When Jackie Would’s identity was revealed on the show, Carson said: “You’re one of my favorite men in the entire world, and now, you’re one of my favorite women, too.”

Jackie Would appears on All Stars 8

Since Queer Eye, Thom has appeared on other TV shows including HGTV‘s Million Dollar Contractor and Bravo‘s Get A Room with Carson & Thom.

Now, he’s also making a reappearance on RPDR and fans are here for it.

Thom’s alter ego of Jackie Would was revived for All Stars 8 in 2023.

One Drag Race fan took to Twitter on June 30 and wrote that Jackie Would returning to the show “was not on their bingo card.”

More expressed their surprise at Jackie’s return: “Oh!!! Its Jackie Would! I love that crossover. And she was brief but funny.”

Thom has ‘hit silver fox status’

Drag Race fans hadn’t seen Thom in some time, and judging by their tweets, they were over the moon that he was cast as an All Stars guest judge.

One fan tweeted: “I love thom felicia so much… I’d date him.”

Another wrote: “Damn Thom Filicia has achieved silver fox status!”

More complimented the star on his hair color: “This was a great roast. Thom looks so good! I love the grey hair.”

Others said that Thom guest judging on the show was “perfection.”

With over 95k Instagram followers, Thom can be found at @thomfilicia.

