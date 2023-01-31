Tom Ball had Simon Cowell likening him to “Susan Boyle’s grandson” on America’s Got Talent All Stars in 2023.

Fans of the show, audience members, and the show’s judges were blown away by his talent during his performance on January 30.

The singer made it to the very end of Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 but came in third place to Jamie Leahey and Axel Blake.

Now, Tom is appearing on the All Stars show which brings back some of Britain and America’s Got Talent’s most memorable and talented acts for another shot at winning.

Tom Ball is a teacher

AGT singer Tom Ball is a secondary school teacher.

Speaking on All Stars, he said he “always wanted to be a singer.”

However, he also had a passion for teaching and went for that career path over his singing dreams.

Tom is 24 years old and hails from Burgess Hill in the UK.

The singer made it to the BGT final

Throwing it back to 2022, Tom first auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent series 15.

He performed Sam Smith’s Writing On the Wall and had the judges and audience in total awe of him.

Tom made it all the way to the series 15 final and ended the show in third place. Now he’s back on AGT All Stars for another shot at winning the talent show.

Tom Ball isn’t Susan Boyle’s grandson

America’s Got Talent All Stars fans may have taken Simon Cowell’s comments literally during the All Stars episode on January 30.

After Tom’s incredible performance of The Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel, Simon said: “I’m actually angry about something. I wish this was the first time I’d ever heard Tom, in a weird way.”

Simon added: “You’re like Susan Boyle’s grandson. Because what you do is not what we expect.”

Tom replied: “I’d take that.”

Although Tom and Susan both share singing talents, they’re not related. Susan, 61, doesn’t have children, per The Mirror.

Tom’s performance was hailed as the “best performance” Simon had seen “all series.”

Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum added that Tom’s performance was “outstanding,” and “amazing.”

The singer was awarded the group Golden Buzzer by all the judges and AGT host Terry Crews.

