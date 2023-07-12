America’s Got Talent is back in 2023 and incredibly gifted acts have been walking onto the audition stage week after week. The judges and audience are often blown away by the singers, dancers, comedians, and other acts who take part in the competition. During the show’s July 11 episode, Trent Toney didn’t fail to impress the judges and his story now has viewers hooked.

Heidi Klum joined Trent on the AGT stage before he began singing. Trent performed on the keyboard and sang his heart out to one of his own original tunes. There was one audience member who really didn’t see his performance coming their way…

Meet Trent Toney

Trent Toney is a 30-year-old firefighter who hails from Hillsboro, Oregon.

He appears on the July 11 episode of AGT season 18 and performed an original song of his called Always and Lately.

Trent has a fanbase on YouTube where he has over 7.4k subscribers.

He’s also on Instagram at @trenttoneyy.

America’s Got Talent firefighter sings

During Trent’s America’s Got Talent audition, the judges ask him to tell them a bit more about himself.

The firefighter explained that he “used to be married,” before Sofia Vergara asks: “Did you do something bad?”

Trent adds that he wants his ex back and that he’s still in love with her.

He opted for his own song on the show and performed on the keyboard during his audition.

One fan wrote: “His voice and singing style reminds me so much of Ed Sheeran!! This was so touching, and so so beautiful, WOW.”

More said: “This guy has some serious talent.”

Trent and Faith on AGT

Before Trent began singing, the AGT crowd began chanting: “Call her!”

Heidi asks: “Should we call her?” then she and Trent call his ex, Faith.

Via FaceTime, Faith gets to watch his performance of the song he wrote about her.

Simon said that Trent was “very brave,” while Howie added that the audition was “beautiful.”

Although Faith enjoyed Trent’s song, the two didn’t end up together according to the NBC show.

He may not have won his wife back, but Trent does proceed through to the next AGT round as he was given four “yeses” from the judges.

