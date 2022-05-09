











In each competition there is only one winner, and as difficult as it is sometimes, many talented singers can’t make it to the finish line. Nonetheless, some have started their careers outside of American Idol and have actually gone on to achieve great things. We celebrate the American Idol ‘losers’ who deserved the crown.

However, success isn’t always becoming a winner on American Idol, but there are some talented stars that deserved to win but didn’t. Here are some of the most outstanding American Idol alumni that have had successful careers despite losing.

1. Todrick Hall

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Todrick had a very prodigious voice but was unfortunately eliminated in the top 24 in the ninth series of American Idol.

But his career did not end there, far from it. After his stint on the show, Todrick managed to maintain a solid fan base on his social media accounts.

Ever since then, he has released a docu-series called Todrick about the beginnings of his musical career. After some time, he became the choreographer for RuPaul’s Drag Race, ended up on Broadway, and also participated in the infamous singing contest, The Masked Singer.

2. Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert made it to the season eight finals but was unfortunately eliminated by his opponent Clay Aiken.

His talented voice deserved a second chance, and the singer has been blessed with quite a successful music career.

According to Nicki Swift, Lambert is now the lead singer of the iconic band and legendary Queen, taking the spot of none other than Freddie Mercury.

His live album with the band debuted at number one in the UK. The group has now a total of four successful albums.

3. Jennifer Hudson

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Jennifer Hudson might have lost against Fantasia, but she proved that winning isn’t always the key to success.

After her time on Idol, the singer went on to focus on bigger things and her efforts have been paying her off.

As per Playbill‘s report, Jennifer has won an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls. Not just that, she has also a Daytime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe. Moreover, she has also bagged two Grammy Awards.

One of the most impressive and successful American Idol losers ever.

4. Tori Kelly

Just like Todrick Hall, Tori Kelly participated in the ninth season of Idol but did not make it as far as her talented voice could’ve taken her.

The American singer did not give up, though, and by posting videos on YouTube, she hit the jackpot. Her undeniable talent has taken her to be nominated for The Grammys, BET Awards, and Billboard Music Awards.

She has won seven awards, two of them being Grammys for her songs Hiding Place and Never Alone in 2018.

In total, Tori has gathered half a billion views on her YouTube channel. She is also about to reach her 3 million subscribers mark.

5. Syesha Mercado

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Despite her previous television appearances, Syesha became the third-place finalist in the seventh series of the singing competition.

Nonetheless, she still had a bright future ahead of the Idol series and became a Broadway star. According to Herald-Tribune, Syesha landed the lead role of Deena Jones in the US national tour of Dreamgirls. Since then, her fame has skyrocketed.

As per the reports, the singer has decided not to participate in any singing-related talent shows as she described her experience in American Idol to be “like a boot camp.”

After, she released songs through her own website, shyesha.com. However, the website seems to be no longer active.