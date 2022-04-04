Was Carrie Underwood married to The Voice judge Blake Shelton?













Blake Shelton is familiar with judging singers for their talent on The Voice. However, the spotlight was on him following the Grammys, when questions about a potential past with singer Carrie Underwood came up.

We usually see him on the show contest, where hopeful singers try their best to impress the judges at a once-in-a-lifetime audition. This includes a talented line-up of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

The biggest news on the judge comes as fans discuss the 2020 Grammys throwback moment when Blake and singer Gwen Stefani hit the red carpet hand-in-hand, before singing a beautiful duet of ‘Nobody But You’.

As one of the biggest music industry awards dominates headlines everywhere, we looked into Blake Shelton’s marriages and whether he was once wed to Carrie Underwood.

THE 53RD ANNUAL CMA AWARDS – Carrie Underwood hosts “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony. Country Music’s Biggest Night broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images) BLAKE SHELTON, JENEE FLEENOR

Was Carrie Underwood married to Blake Shelton?

No, Blake and Carrie have never been married. They regularly perform together and have maintained a friendship having crossed over in their country performances, but they have not been in a relationship.

During the Country Music Awards, Carrie made an onstage joke about Blake’s divorce from Miranda Lambert in 2015. As per Access Online, the singer-songwriter said: “And of course we can’t ignore the breakup that rocked our world.”

Blake and Carrie have even competed against each other, such as in the recent Country Madness Tournament in March. They were the talented singers of the semi-finals, and sang their hearts out for a space in the finals.

Did you notice this is about Carrie and Blake, no Gwen mentioned. On the other hand if Gwen does country it's because Blake wants her to, she made over 150M doing her own music so she doesn't need to be country. — Darla Sprouse-Petree (@DarlaPetree) March 22, 2022

The Voice judge’s marriages

Blake’s first wife was Kaynette (previously with surname Gern) Williams, from 2003 to 2006, who was his long-time girlfriend. He was later married to Miranda Lambert in 2011, who he divorced from in July 2015.

He had met Miranda at the CMT’s 100 Greatest Duets Concert, where she sang background vocals on his cover of Michael Bublé’s song ‘Home’, which became a number-one single on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Then in May 2010, after dating for four years, Blake proposed to Miranda once he had received her father’s blessing. The former couple wed in Texas, but announced in 2015 that they were going their separate ways.

It was confirmed several months later that he was dating Gwen Stefani. The judge continues to be married to Gwen today, and they seem happier than ever. Performing a duet at the Grammys is a firm memory for the pair!

The only couple who matters that should be at the Grammys. Throwing it back to 2020 @blakeshelton @gwenstefani singing nobody but you #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #thesheltons pic.twitter.com/fiwPM1Y1LF — blake & gwen 7/3/21 (@blakegwenWCRTS) April 4, 2022

Blake has close friendship with Kelly Clarkson

Blake is close friends with his The Voice co-star and singer Kelly Clarkson. When she got divorced from Brandon Blackstock, who was his music manager at the time, he decided to stop working with him, too.

In August 2021, Radar Online revealed that Blake had informed Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock he was terminating their management agreement and would be finding new representation.

It’s not just business for Blake and Kelly, as they remain extremely close friends away from the cameras. The judge had previously encouraged Brandon – who has now waved goodbye to the music industry – to propose to his co-star.

