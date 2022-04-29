What American Idol's Laine Hardy has said after warrant issued over allegations













Throwing it back to 2019 and Laine Hardy was crowned the winner of American Idol season 17. He and Alejandro Aranda made it to the final, but it was Laine who took the top spot and sang his song Flame as the credits rolled.

Three years on from his winning moment, it looks as though Laine is placed under the spotlight again as he cooperates with an investigation from the Louisiana State University Police Department. Allegations have been made against Laine as per his Facebook post on April 29th, 2022. So, let’s find out more about what he’s said after a warrant has been issued.

Who is Laine Hardy?

Hailing from Livingston, Louisiana, Laine Hardy first appeared on American Idol back in 2018.

He didn’t make it that far during season 16, although he did proceed through to the competition’s Top 50.

Laine returned to American Idol in 2019 to play the guitar for his friend, Ashton Gill, during her audition. He never intended on trying out for the show again himself, but Laine was encouraged by the judges to give it another shot.

Clearly, things worked out well after taking the judges’ advice as Laine was the American Idol season 17 winner.

Laine says allegations have been made against him

Taking to Facebook on April 29th, Laine wrote: “Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department.“

The 21-year-old hasn’t disclosed what the allegations are about and asked for privacy while acknowledging that he is in the public eye.

He wrote in his post: “However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.“

What else has Laine Hardy said after a warrant was issued?

Laine Hardy stated on Facebook that a warrant was out for his arrest. Allegations have been made against him and that he’s cooperating with the law.

He also added: “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.“

Before Laine announced on Facebook that he was cooperating with the Louisiana State University Police Department, he was posting his regular singing videos and also announced that he was set to appear on American Idol on Monday, May 2nd 2022.

LSU confirmed to WAFB that there is an active investigation against the singer, but has yet to provide additional details.

Laine Hardy WINNER of American Idol 2019

