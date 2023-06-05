The golden buzzer on AGT has certainly led to the biggest tears and smiles on the popular talent show. But what exactly does that gold button mean? After Mzansi Youth Choir got the buzzer, we’re looking at past tear-jerkers.

Simon Cowell is known for being a harsh judge on America’s Got Talent, so it’s not often that he is moved to tears. However, during the long stint of the NBC talent show, the golden buzzer is incredibly emotional for contestants.

From the Mzansi Youth Choir to comedy acts like Nabil Abdulrashid, there have been hundreds of tears fall onto the AGT stage once that precious golden buzzer is pressed. Each judge has one – but what does it mean?

The golden buzzer guarantees final

The golden buzzer on AGT means that the contestant is guaranteed a place in that season’s final. The concept was introduced in season 9 of America’s Got Talent, and each judge may press their Golden Buzzer only once per season.

It allows the judge to send an act automatically into the live shows, regardless of the opinion of the other judges. When it was initially used, the buzzer simply just saved an act from elimination.

Grace VanderWaal went on to win the show in season 11 after an audition performing her original song. Doing so earned the 12-year-old a golden buzzer from Howie Mandel, and she ended up in tears.

AGT golden buzzers: Simon Cowell cries

Simon Cowell has shed a few tears over the years, which has led to the golden buzzer being pressed. This includes Nightbirde’s audition, as well as Mzansi Youth Choir’s 2023 tribute to the late star after she died in 2022.

One audition that Simon will “never forget” was Kody Lee’s performance in 2019. He personally congratulated Kody after the blind and autistic contestant impressed the judges with his singing voice, and went on to win the show.

Sarah, from Poland, was also overjoyed when Simon made her singing audition “a moment she will remember forever.” The judge’s eyes appeared to fill up when she sang, to which he simply reacted with, “Wow,” and gave her the buzzer!

One comedian waited 20 years

Mike E. Winfield, a comedian, received the golden buzzer on AGT: All-Stars. Simon wasn’t expecting to press it but decided to, before running up onto the stage and giving the contestant a hug.

Revealing he could see how much Mike wanted it through his eyes, the contestant had told the judges: “This is what I’ve wanted forever, I’ve been doing this for 20 years. You go unnoticed… and you finally get a platform.”

Simon personally told Mike he “really likes” him after he told hilarious stories about eating cocoa puffs, his hat sitting on top of his afro, and how AGT had changed his stepson’s life just as much as his own.

