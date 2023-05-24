After a recent sighting, fans are asking what happened to Just Sam from American Idol in 2023? The singer won season 18 of the ABC show in 2020. However, her latest performance venue has viewers asking how she’s “back where she started.”

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan returned for the show’s 21st season this year and Iam Tongi was crowned the season’s winner on May 21.

As one American Idol winner celebrates his success, another former star of the show has caught the attention of fans as she appears to have made a U-Turn after achieving her dreams in 2020.

ABC via Getty Images

What happened to Just Sam from American Idol?

In 2020, singer Just Sam was crowned the winner of American Idol season 18.

After winning the show, she signed a record deal. However, Just Jared reported in 2022 that “she parted ways with the label without ever releasing an album with them.”

Speaking to Just Jared, she also said that she “went broke,” and “couldn’t afford to put out music.”

Just Sam had an emotional audition

Hailing from Harlem, New York, Samantha Diaz (AKA Just Sam) first appeared on American Idol during season 18.

She was 20 years old when she performed Rise Up for the judges.

Just Sam explained during her audition that she grew up in the projects and was adopted by her grandmother at six years old.

Lionel Richie asked Just Sam if she’d “ever felt safe” in her life before saying that he wanted her to “feel safe,” with “Uncle Luke, Aunty Katie, and Uncle Richie.”

He added: “I’m so grateful that God put you in front of us.”

Fans heartbroken Just Sam is back on subway

In May 2023, Just Sam was spotted singing on the New York subway. She posted videos of herself singing on the subway to her Instagram page (@samanthadiaz).

When Just Sam first appeared on American Idol back in 2020, she was a subway singer.

Following her season 18, many of her fans are now heartbroken to see her back singing in the subway.

Some wrote in her Instagram comments section: “It really hurts so bad to see her on this same road she started.”

However, other fans wanted to “offer a different perspective,” writing: “Maybe these railways are where she finds her comfort?”

On May 23, the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories that there is “so much she wants to say,” but “there’s not much that I am allowed to say,” adding that she was thankful to all her supporters.

In 2023, Just Sam has 171k Instagram followers and shares a link in her bio to her Apple Music page.

GRV and Reality Titbit have reached out to Just Sam’s representatives for comment