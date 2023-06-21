The usually sharp-tongued Simon Cowell shockingly lost his voice during America’s Got Talent season 18. The talent show judge has fans asking what happened to his voice after his co-star, Sofia Vergara, had to relay messages for him to the acts.

NBC‘s America’s Got Talent launched in 2006 and 18 seasons later, the show is still going strong. All kinds of acts are gracing the stage in season 18. Dancers, comedians, guitarists, and many more talented people walked onto the AGT stage. But not all of them could get feedback directly from Simon for part of the season.

Credit: America’s Got Talent YouTube channel

What happened to Simon Cowell’s voice?

Simon Cowell is known for not holding back when it comes to talent show feedback. The judge is never short of opinions.

However, America’s Got Talent season 18 sees Simon suddenly lose his voice and having to find new ways to communicate.

The 63-year-old enlisted the help of his co-star Sofia Vergara to relay his messages to the show’s acts.

Speaking to People Magazine, Sofia said: “And of course, Simon nominated me to give his reactions. He’s passing notes to me like we are back in school.”

Something ‘got stuck’ in Simon’s throat

During AGT’s 18th season, Simon had to go on immediate vocal chord rest.

Speaking to USA Today, Simon explained what happened to his voice. He said that something “became stuck” in his throat.

He added some gruesome details: “I think what happened was the acid from my stomach literally burned my vocal cords…”

Simon continued: “…So this doctor came over and put a camera up my nose, down my throat, and I could actually see how badly burnt they were.”

During 7-year-old Eseniia Mikheeva’s audition, Simon can be seen whispering to Sofia to give his feedback. He also couldn’t speak a word in his usual voice during Mauren Langan’s “hilarious” audition.

It was ‘torture’ for Simon

Simon’s lack of input on the show didn’t go unnoticed by America’s Got Talent fans. Many were left wondering what happened to the music mogul that left him speechless.

In his USA Today interview, Simon said that the experience was “torture.”

He said: “There was so much I wanted to say, and I literally could not talk… We tried writing things. At one point, I used this kind of iPad device where I had things I’d said before. I tried to use Sofía to translate for me, and she deliberately said the wrong things, so it was just chaos.”

Speaking of her interpreting experience to Today, Sofia joked that she should be “paid double,” for her translation skills.

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C