The Voice viewers are curious to know more about a blue square appearing on screen during the show in 2023.

The 23rd season of the show kicked off on March 6. Two new judges join The Voice this year – Chance The Rapper and Niall Horan.

The musicians join Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the judging panel. The Battle rounds of The Voice kicked off on Monday, March 27 and a brand new Playoff Pass has been added to the talent show.

The Voice USA’s 23rd season kicked off on March 6, 2023.

After six episodes of blind auditions, the Battle rounds of The Voice began on March 27.

Kelly, Blake, Niall, and Chance The Rapper all have their work cut out in deciding who gets to stay and who goes home. Throughout the NBC competition, the judges have one ‘Steal’ and one ‘Playoff Pass’.

What is the blue square on The Voice?

Many viewers of The Voice may have noticed a small blue square on their screen during the show.

The NBC show’s host, Carson Daly, explained that the square “takes up 2.4 per cent of your screen” and it represents the Jewish population in the USA.

Carson described the blue square as an “emoji” on the show.

The Voice stands up to Jewish hate

The blue square emoji on The Voice shows support for the Jewish community.

Carson Daly said that Jewish people in the states are victims of 55 percent of all religious hate crimes including vandalism, violence, and threats.

He added: “In response to rising anti-semitism in the US, a national campaign is launching today called Stand Up To Jewish Hate…”

The show highlighted #standuptojewishhate which is a hashtag to be shared online to raise awareness.

The blue square is shared on social media to show support and encourage others to stand up for the cause.

The campaign was launched by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

