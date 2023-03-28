The Voice is back on NBC in 2023 and it brings something brand new to the talent show – The Playoff Pass.

As season 23’s episodes air on Monday nights, The Voice fans are curious to know more about what the new Playoff Pass is and what it means for this year’s contestants.

Viewers are familiar with a ‘Steal’ on The Voice during the Knockout Rounds which sees one judge take another’s contestant from them.

But, the Playoff Pass is a new addition, so let’s find out more…

What is The Voice’s Playoff Pass?

This year for the first time ever, The Voice introduces artists and fans at home to something called ‘The Playoff Pass’.

During season 23’s Knockout Rounds, each coach has one Playoff Pass to use and one Steal.

Blake Shelton explains that it gives artists the chance to “skip a knock-out round and go directly to the playoffs.”

New judge in 2023, former One Direction star Niall Horan says: “Nothing like this has been done before on The Voice, ever.”

The Playoff Pass overrides a Steal

There are some things to get up to speed with as The Voice airs in 2023.

Chance The Rapper and Niall Horan are new judges to the show this season.

Not only is the Playoff Pass a brand new addition to the talent show, but if judges choose to use it, it overrides the Steal.

The Playoff Pass allows extra-special performances to get the recognition the judges think they deserve.

Kelly Clarkson says it’s the ‘highest honor’

Speaking on The Voice, judge Kelly Clarkson says that the Playoff Pass is the “highest honor” that an artist can be given on the show.

She added: “They both get to stay, but one gets to skip a whole round.”

Niall Horan said that it’s “amazing” to be able to “reward someone for a breakout performance,” on the NBC show.

