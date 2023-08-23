Adrian and Hurricane on AGT are winning over the hearts of the nation as their dog act takes the stage. But what kind of a dog is Hurricane on AGT? We’ve got all the scoop on the furry friend.

When dog trainer Adrian Stoica brought his dog, Hurricane, with him on the America’s Got Talent stage, viewers were blown away. Fans have hailed the furry pet as “talented” and the “best dog act ever.” Little do some know that Hurricane is just one of nine dogs and two cats belong to Adrian!

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Adrian and Hurricane on AGT

Adrian and Hurricane have only had two performances on AGT so far, but they are certainly becoming the nation’s favorite dog act. Dog trainer Adrian Stoica has taught Hurricane to do exceptional tricks!

The dog trainer and performer is a six-times Disc Dog world champion. Adrian also offers seminars to help owners teach their dogs new tricks in Holland, California, and Texas.

From Italy, the 45-year-old taught Hurricane to high five him, complete an obstacle course for dogs, stand on his hind legs, sit on top of Adrian’s feet, pull a clothing rack, and jump on and off his owner.

What kind of dog is Hurricane on AGT?

Hurricane is a female border collie aged nine. Along with Adrian, he is in the AGT semi-finals! In 2015, Adrian reached the final of Ham Talent with Hurricane and two other dogs, Rory and Tinkerbell.

In 2017, Adrian and Hurricane competed on the eighth season of Italia’s Got Talent, where they reached the Semi-Finals. In 2021, Adrian and Hurricane competed on the Romanian talent show IUmor.

In 2023, Adrian and Hurricane competed on season 13 of Romanii Au Talent. Border collies are kept mostly as a working sheep-herding dog or as companion animals.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hurricane is one of 11 furry pets

Adrian has nine dogs and two cats. He has Hurricane, Rory, 16, jack russell Tinkerbell, Iris Blu, Flora, deaf dog Amanda, Icaro – who loves frisbees – Inu, Peppy Miller, and cats Polly and Anna.

With three terriers, a border collie, and several other breeds, Adrian doesn’t just teach Hurricane tricks. Rory and Icaro can catch frisbees in the air and are both world champions!

He has had Amanda for three years while Hurricane is nine and Rory is an older dog, at 16 years. He said that Hurricane looks up to sister Rory as her “inspiration.”

