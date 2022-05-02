











American Idol 2022 has seen some of the best performances make it to the top while bidding goodbye to some very talented people but when is the season finale?

The latest episode of the show saw the show gets its top 11 contestants. Some of the results from the night had people shocked while the others left them excited and eager to see what the show has in store for them.

Soon, a winner for the latest season of the show will be announced. As of now, fans seem to be divided in their opinion when it comes to deciding who could be crowned as the next winner.

When is the American Idol 2022 finale?

The American Idol 2022 finale is just a couple of weeks away as it is scheduled to take place on May 22. It is going to be a three-hour show.

At the moment, it is hard to tell who will take away the crown of the next American Idol. As for the last episode, Jay, Hunter Girl, Christian Guardino, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, Tristen Gressett, Lady K, Mike Parker, Emyrson Fora, Noah Thompson and Nicolina had advanced to the next round.

Meanwhile, fans had to bid sad goodbyes to Ava Maybee, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles.

Is there a change in schedule?

There is a slight change in the schedule after Monday, May 2. Up until now, the show used to air on Mondays. However, after “Great Idol Reunion,” which airs Monday, May 2, the show will change its timing.

As per Marca, the following will be the new schedule:

Sunday, May 8: Top 7 (LIVE performances coast to coast) Sunday, May 15: Top 5 (LIVE coast to coast) Sunday, May 22: Season finale, crowning of the winner.

Does the show have a live audience?

For the last few seasons American Idol had been cautious when it comes to having a live audience due to COVID-19. However, this year, things are different as live performances are taking place.

Necessary safety protocols are being followed to ensure everyone is fine. Prior to this, the zoom was being used to audition.