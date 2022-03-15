Where is AGT: Extreme winner Alfredo Silva from?













The nail-biting finale of AGT: Extreme hit our screens last night, and Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders were crowned the 2022 champions!

AGT: Extreme has come to a close, with the tensest and most impressive performances in the history of America’s Got Talent. Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders amazed both the judges and viewers all over their world with their spectacular cage riding act.

Reality Titbit has found out more about Alfredo Silva, such as where he is from, and why his face is extra familiar to AGT lovers…

Where is Alfredo Silva from?

Alfredo Silva hails from Sao Paulo, Brazil, but, resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before moving to Las Vegas, he has lived across the world, in places such as Italy, Denmark and Australia.

He lives there with his partner Aleksandra Kiedrowicz, to who he is currently engaged to. Aleksandra Kiedrowicz is also in the entertainment industry, as she states in her Instagram bio that she has performed as a solo aerialist in 36 countries, and she also won Poland’s Got Talent in 2015.

This isn’t Alfredo Silva’s first time on AGT

If you have been wondering where you recognise Alfredo Silva from, you’ve come to the perfect place. Alfredo Silva is no stranger to NBC, as he has also featured on America’s Got Talent in 2016 and on AGT: The Champions in 2019.

He appeared on both of the shows with his ex-wife Anna, where they performed as a knife thrower duo named Deadly Games. The pair worked well together, with Alfredo’s talent in dangerous acts, and Anna’s love for dance and choreography.

Deadly Games reached the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent, where the duo was eliminated over Jon Dorenbos. Then, with their return for AGT: The Champions, Alfredo and Anna Silva finished in the bottom seven of the top twelve.

Alfredo’s new wife Aleksandra has replaced Anna in the iconic duo.

Viewers react to Alfredo Silva’s thrilling act

AGT fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the finale of AGT: Extreme. If there’s one thing viewers have agreed on, it’s that Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders were the deserving winners of the finale.

Their insane performance won them first place and the cash prize of $500,000. One viewer thinks they were deserving of the crown due to Alfredo’s previous appearances, as they wrote: “Well, I’m glad Alfredo won #AGTExtreme after having been on #AGT before”.

Another Twitter user congratulated Alfredo and his team, saying: “Way to go, Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders! That was spectacular! #AGTExtreme“

These bike riders are insane 🤯🔥 #AGTExtreme — Fathia (@Fatheeeea_) March 15, 2022

Knew Alfredo was gonna win all season. As someone who watched every second of this #AGTExtreme season without blinking I had this pegged from a mile away. Never a doubt. I definitely watched every episode. Definitely. Credit to me for getting it right after watching. #AGT — AGTCommenter (@AGTCommenter) March 15, 2022

