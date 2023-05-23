As The Voice’s Live Finale begins on May 22, NBC viewers want to know more about the artists who are performing. Some are asking where singing trio Sorelle is from while others are curious to know how old finalist Gina Miles is.

Blake Shelton is in with a chance of winning during his final season of The Voice in 2023. Two of his acts performed during the finale – Grace West and NOIVAS. D. Smooth is on Team Kelly, Gina Miles is on Team Niall and Sorelle are coached by Chance The Rapper.

Let’s take a look at where Chance’s singing trio is from…

Credit: The Voice YouTube channel

Where is trio Sorelle from?

Singing trio and sisters Sorelle hail from the midwest in the USA.

The three ladies are from Lexington, Ohio and have always performed together.

They rose to fame on TikTok and now have a following of 3.2 million.

Sorelle writes on their website that they have roots in Italy: “Sorellé means sisters in Italian. We are very proud of our Italian roots, so when we heard the name, we knew it was perfect for us!”

Sorelle ages

Chance The Rapper has been coaching Sorelle through their journey on The Voice.

The three Heichel sisters have harmonized their way to the show’s finale which airs its second part on Tuesday, May 23.

Madi is the oldest of the three sisters at 22 years old. Ana is the middle sister and turns 21 this year. Bella is the youngest at 15 years old.

Fans ‘love’ the singing trio

It’s no wonder that Sorelle have made it to The Voice 23’s grand finale in 2023 given their incredible talent.

The ladies have been impressing the judges and viewers at home with their harmonies and covers of some challenging songs including Alicia Key’s Fallin’ and Lady Gaga’s Million Reasons.

Tonnes of The Voice fans have taken to the comments section on social media to share their love for the girl group.

One fan commented: “These guys ready to go to tours.”

Writing about the group’s Ain’t No Mountain High Enough performance, one fan said: “It was almost like listening to The Supremes. I think this is their best performance since their battle to be completely honest.”

More have said that they want to see the sisters win the show.

WATCH THE VOICE ON NBC EVERY MONDAY AND TUESDAY AT 8/7C