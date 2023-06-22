Music duo Dan + Shay join The Voice season 25 coaches as fans ask whether they are a couple. Following Blake Shelton’s departure, the duo has some tough boots to fill, but fans are super excited for their arrival.

With The Voice season 25 well on its way, the newbies are a country music pair making history as the first coaching duo to appear in the judging seats. They’ll join Reba McIntire, Chance The Rapper, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan.

So, who is The Voice duo and are they a couple? Reality Titbit has all the gossip on the singing duo, who are signed to Warner Records Nashville and have released four albums during their musical career.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Who are Dan + Shay?

Dan + Shay is a pop country music duo composed of vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. Before the duo’s foundation, Mooney was a solo artist on T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Entertainment label.

Smyers was from a similar musical background and was a member of a group called Bonaventure, as well as a previous member of the band Transition on Floodgate Records. The two then met in Nashville, Tennessee.

Now, they have been announced as The Voice’s new coaches for season 25. It comes after they performed on the NBC show in December 2020’s finale, which led to several questions about whether they are a couple.

Are Dan and Shay a couple?

No, Dan + Shay are not a couple. They made music together after meeting in 2012 and, of their nine singles, five have topped the Country Airplay chart and two have topped the Hot Country Songs chart.

Dan married his longtime sweetheart, Abby Law, on May 13, 2017, after dating for over three years. Shay, on the other hand, tied the knot with his wife Hannah Billingsley on October 20, 2017. They have three children together.

Dan + Shay has collaborated with Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth, Rascal Flatts, Lindsey Stirling, RaeLynn, and Kelly Clarkson. From 2019 to 2021, the duo won three consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

After first chatting at Dan’s house during a party, they performed together for the first time and started writing the day after they met. The first song they ever wrote got put on hold for Rascal Flatts!

Photo by Monica Murray/Variety via Getty Images

The Voice fans: ‘Amazing news’

Several Dan and Shay fans are planning to watch The Voice, even if they didn’t before, purely because of their presence on the show. Many have taken to their Instagram page to congratulate the pair.

One follower wrote: “Well I just said I was not watching without Blake, you made me tell a lie!”

Another penned: “WHAT?!!!! Looks like I’m going to start watching again!!! This is amazing news.”

“Woohoo-are they building you a rotating “loveseat”? I cannot wait to watch,” reacted a fellow viewer.

