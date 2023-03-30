Christine Quinn stunned on The Masked Singer in a Scorpion costume. Many are now asking, who is Christine? Well, if you watched Selling Sunset, you’ll know that she never looked less than glamorous in front of cameras.

The Masked Singer has fans guessing who is behind the costume for weeks. Christine particularly had FOX viewers stumped, so when her identity was revealed, those Selling Sunset clues made complete sense.

Christine has officially left the Netflix show, which was filled with gossip, friendship woes, and real estate deals. The star didn’t quite see eye-to-eye with cast members such as Chrishelle Stause and Mary Fitzgerald… So, where is she now?

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Christine on The Masked Singer

Christine Quinn rose to fame on Netflix’s Selling Sunset before she left after season 5. The realtor made some serious deals, both in business and friendship break-ups, and even celebrated her gothic wedding on the show.

Now, she has made her debut on The Masked Singer, and many fans were already convinced she was the woman behind Scorpion “from the moment she opened her mouth.” Others had no idea who she is.

The 34-year-old lives in Los Angeles with her husband Christian Richard, who she married in 2019, and their son. She is the author of two books, How To Be A Boss B*tch and Stop Apologizing For Who You Are And Get The Life You Want.

She dressed up as a Scorpion

Christine went full Scorpion on The Masked Singer. The judging panel collectively guessed Lisa Rinna, Heidi Klum, Willa Ford, and Denise Richards, but didn’t quite grasp her identity despite her Selling Sunset and Cheers clues.

Robin Thicke had correctly guessed her identity earlier in the episode before he went down the Real Housewives route. On the March 29 episode, Scorpio and Doll were left to battle it out over Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran.

Christine actually manifested her appearance on The Masked Singer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said: “It’s something that I manifested for sure, because I’m a big fan of the show. I’ve watched it for years.”

Masked Singer fans react to Scorpion

When Christine was revealed as the Scorpion on The Masked Singer, viewers were in shock. Not many had guessed it was the Selling Sunset star behind the costume, but a few had cracked the code already.

One fan wrote: “Not me knowing Scorpio was Christine Quinn the second she opened her mouth #TheMaskedSinger.”

Another penned: “#ScorpioMask is: Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset. never heard of her. #TheMaskedSinger.”

“#TheScorpio is…… Christine Quinn!! Wow-she’s done amazing. I loved her voice and style,” reacted a fellow viewer.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

