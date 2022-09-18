









It’s that time again, Dancing With The Stars is back! But who is on this season of Dancing with the Stars? Keep reading to find out if your favorite celebs are coming to the stage!

The show will be hosted by Tyra Banks alongside former ball winner and Fresh Prince Star Alfonso Ribeiro. But who will we be seeing on the dance floor?

After much speculation, we know that TikTok star Charli D’Amelio’s mom, Heidi, will be joining her daughter on the lineup.

Previous line ups have included big names including Tiger King’s Carol Baskin and Kim Kardashian but who else will be joining Charli and Heidi this year?

Let’s take a look and find out!

Who is on this season of Dancing with the Stars?

Charli D’Amelio

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Charli D’Amelio shot to fame in after posting her first video on the popular social media site Tiktok back in March 2019. Her following grew from there, making her the first creator to reach 100 million followers just 18 months after creating her account.

She now boasts 147 million followers and still remains one of the apps most popular creators.

We’re sure all those TikTok dances will help her on the dance floor!

Heidi D’Amelio

Like mother like daughter! Charli’s mum Heidi will also be appearing alongside her daughter on the dancefloor.

Heidi is not only the mom to one social media star but in fact two! Heidi’s oldest daughter Dixie is also very popular on the app.

In her own right, Heidi was a fitness trainer and a model before becoming a mother to the two.

Let’s hope it’s some healthy competition between the pair!

Teresa Giudice

Teresa is best known for starring in the hit TV show The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Aside from being on TV, Teresa is also a New York Times Bestselling author with both cookbooks and memoirs under her belt.

She recently wedded her husband Luis in a gorgeous ceremony this summer. Ahead of strapping on her dancing shoes, they enjoyed a luxury honeymoon in Greece.

We can’t wait to see her light up the dance floor!

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks shot to fame after stealing the nations hearts as she won American Idol Season 6.

SInce then, she’s become a Grammy nominated artist, had many Billboard hits and even performed the National Anthem at the Superbowl.

Jordan also broke TikTok recently when she surprisingly performed the hit single, ‘No Air’. Ah, the nostalgia!

Vinny Guadagnino

Vinny’s swapping the famous GTL (gym, tan, laundry) routine to some ballroom dance routine.

The star shot to fame in 2008 at the start of the MTV Series Jersey Shore.

He since returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which saw the old cast reunite for more fun and drama!

During that time, he has done a Chippendales Las Vegas residency, so let’s hope that gives him an advantage on the dance floor!

Joseph Baena

Joseph is the son of Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In his own right, he is a fitness model and actor, appearing in the film Terminator 2.

He’s now taking his skills to this season of Dancing with the Stars.

We’re sure he won’t struggle with his fitness background!

Selma Blair

Selma is an actress, well known for her role as Cecile Caldwell in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions.

More recently, she played the role of Kris Jenner in the series The People v OJ Simpson.

She also received a Grammy nomination for the Best Spoken Word Album for Children for her narration in The Diary of Anne Frank audiobook.

Wayne Brady

Wayne is five time Emmy Winner American TV personality, actor and singer, best known for the TV Series Whose Line Is It Anyway?

He’s no stranger to showing off his talent on TV, winning the Masked Singer Season 2.

It seems like he can do it all so we’re sure he’ll make an impression on the dance floor!

Sam Champion

Multiple Emmy winner Sam, is an American Weather anchor.

His impressive career spanning over 25 years on Good Morning America and WA-BC TV.

His coverage of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, won him a Peabody Award.

Jessie James Decker

Jessie is a Country singer/song-writer who’s 2017 studio album, Southern Girl City Lights, made the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums.

As well as singing, Jessie has her own fashion line Kittenish, where she sells a variety of women’s wear including swimwear.

Trevor Donovan

Best known for his role on the hit show 90210, Trevor is now also a children’s author as well as an actor.

He has a sports background in skiing, landing him a spot in the US Teen Skiing team when he was younger.

He’s no stranger to long days of practice!

Daniel Durant

Daniel is an actor best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film CODA and more recently in The Netflix series You.

His acting breakthrough came from his role as Moritz Stiefel in the 2015 Broadway revival of Spring Awakening.

Let’s hope Joe’s not watching him on the dance floor!

Cheryl Ladd

Cheryl Ladd is an actress, singer and author best known for the role of Kris Munroe in the popular television series, Charlie’s Angels.

Since then, she has appeared in films including Poison Ivy and Purple Hearts.

But Cheryl also featured American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

Jason Lewis

Actor Jason Lewis is not a stranger to our TV screens with roles in Sex and the City, How I Met Your Mother and Charmed.

He’s been entertaining audiences for over 20 years.

We’re sure it’ll be no different on Dancing with the Stars!

Shangela

DJ Shangela is no stranger to putting on a show, having been on a tour around 184 cities treating her audience to her comedy and cabaret show.

She’s also starred alongside Lady Gaga in the hit film A Star is Born.

Dancing in front of the the Stars judges should be a walk in the park!

Gabby Windey

Following her appearance as a contestant on The Bacehlor contestant, Gabby Windey became a co-lead in The Bachlorette Season 19.

Previously, she was a cheerleader for the Denver Bronco’s and was an ICU Nurse throughout the pandemic.

Who do you think will take the ball home? And who is your favorite cast member on this season of Dancing with the Stars? Let us know in the comments below!

