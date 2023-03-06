Sara Beth Liebe bought the California sun with her to her American Idol audition in 2023.

She was brimming with enthusiasm, even calling judge Lionel Richie “dude,” before apologizing and calling the Three Times A Lady singer “sir” instead.

Sara’s audition caused a furore among American Idol fans, with some wondering what Katy Perry said to her that was considered “rude” by some viewers.

Who is Sara Beth? Her age shocked the judges

Hailing from California, Sara Beth is a mother of three. She is 25 years old which came as a huge shock to the judges.

“You cannot be 25, what are you saying?”, Lionel Richie said after learning Sara’s age. The other judges agreed that she “looks 16.”

After explaining that she had three children, Sara got a super-shocked reaction from Katy Perry who stood up and pretended to faint.

Sara Beth said: “If Katy lays on the table I think I’m going to pass out.”

Katy replied: “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much.”

Sara Beth on American Idol

During her American Idol audition, Sara Beth was asked why she chose to audition for the talent show.

Sara Beth said that she “likes to go to karaoke” with her friends as well as the church choir.

She also explained she isn’t “really a musician,” but that people have told her that she’s “gotta do something” with her voice.

Luke Bryan said that he “loved” Sara Beth and her energy.

What did Katy Perry say to Sara Beth?

During Sara Beth’s audition, Katy asked the 25-year-old if being a singer was her “dream.”

Katy added: “If it’s not your dream, you might need to leave because there’s a lot of dreams behind you.”

The Teenage Dream singer also appeared to call Sara Beth “Freaky Friday”. “Why don’t you freak us out, Freaky Friday?” Perry invited Sara to begin singing her chosen song, You Know I’m No Good by Amy Winehouse.

During Sara Beth’s performance, Katy said: “C’mon we need more…”

After finishing her rendition of the song, Katy said that her performance “wasn’t enough.”

The judges then encouraged Sara to sing her second song, Benny And The Jets.

Katy said that Sara had “nothing to lose,” by giving the Elton John song a go.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON ABC SUNDAYS AT 8/7C