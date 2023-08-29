Sean, The Voice Australia 2023 contestant, has become a singing sensation. Sean Millis’ disability involves weekly hospital visits with eight hours of an IV pole and needles in his body. However, when it comes to singing, he describes it as a “freedom” that he can “control.”

As The Voice Australia gets underway, Sean has some steep competition to keep up with. He recently impressed the judges with his version of Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises on Team Jessica. So, who is Sean Millis?

Who is Sean on The Voice Australia?

Sean Millis on The Voice Australia 2023 is a season 12 contestant. He is an actor, singer, and artist in the performing arts sector represented by Ministry Entertainment.

He sang 7 Years by Lucas Graham for his blind audition. Also a TikTok star and songwriter from Melbourne, Victoria, the 22-year-old loves playing guitar, watching movies, cooking, animals, and tech.

Sean has appeared in a 2023 film called Disconnected. He is a former drama and choir school captain and big brother to two sisters. His mom had to lobby the government to get funding for life-saving treatment.

Sean Millis’ disability – ‘Can’t control my health’

Sean Millis’s disability is Hunter’s syndrome, an incurable disease that affects his lung function, hearing, teeth, ears, nose, and heart. He goes to the hospital for a weekly IV pole and needles from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The contestant said he “can’t control his health” but “can control singing,” which he sees as a freedom. The rare genetic disorder means that his body doesn’t properly digest certain sugar molecules.

At his first audition, Sean’s nurses checked and said he had only 67 percent functionality. He “loves his nurses and wants to give them something back,” as they came to watch his audition.

In 2008, he became one of a handful of Australians on the most expensive therapy ever funded by the Federal Government’s Life-saving Drugs Program.

The Voice Australia 2023: Sean’s journey

Following Sean’s blind audition, he joined Team Jessica after he got chair turns from her and Rita Ora. His nurses joined him on stage after they drove nine hours to Sydney to support him.

David Aumua and Dan Daniels sang alongside Sean Millis on The Voice for callbacks. Sean went to The Ultimate Callback with Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises, while Dan Daniels left the competition.

Fans are still rooting for Sean as he gets further into the talent show!

