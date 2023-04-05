The Voice has recruited a new mega mentor for 2023. But who is the mentor and country music legend getting ready to guide NBC singing contestants through one of the biggest opportunities of their lives?

From April 17, a legendary star known for selling over 75 million records in her time as an artist will be granted the role of mega mentor on The Voice. She will replace the guest battle advisors that usually appear on the NBC contest.

The announcement shocked viewers, with some unsure if they agree with the show changes, while others are excited to see the mega mentor guide the singers. So, who is Reba McEntire?

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Voice mega mentor for 2023

Reba McEntire is The Voice’s mega mentor. From April 17, she will be helping to coach all of the singing contestants for all four judges, including Niall Horan, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance The Rapper.

She is a 68-year-old American country music singer who has sold over 75 million records. Since the 1970s, McEntire has placed over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, 25 of which reached the number one spot!

The new mentor is a mother to one son, Shelby Blackstock, and isn’t just a singer. Reba has had a successful acting and television career, one of her biggest when she starred in the Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun in 2001.

Reba is known as the ‘Queen of Country’

Reba is often referred to as the ‘Queen of Country’ for her success in the music genre. In fact, she is highly credited for remaining one of the country’s most popular female artists for nearly four decades.

Dolly Parton‘s voice is the inspiration behind Reba’s contralto vocal range, as she uses a musical technique in which a singer twirls a note around, using their vibrato. McEntire has credited Dolly for influencing this trait!

She has the second-most wins for the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Awards with seven. McEntire holds the record American Music Awards for Favorite Country Female Artist, having won it twelve times.

NBC fans react to The Voice shake-up

When The Voice fans found out there wouldn’t be multiple guest advisors helping the coaches, many were simply confused. For years, the NBC show has brought on celebrity appearances, but 2023 is different.

One Twitter user was left confused and wrote: “It’s just one mentor for all the teams this season?? Who watches the voice is this normal and if so since when??”

Another penned: “Another Reba sighting tonight on The Voice … this time as this year’s mega mentor. Can’t wait for her to be on in two weeks #TheVoice She looked great.”

“OMG! WERE GONNA SEE NIALL HANG OUT WITH REBA?!!??? YESSS!!!! #TheVoice#TeamNiall,” reacted a fan.

Photo by John Medina/Getty Images

