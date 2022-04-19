Who made the top 14 in American Idol 2022?













On Monday we got to see this season’s top 20 American Idol contestants get whittled down to just 14 after a further six contestants were eliminated. Fans at home got to choose 10 contestants that they wanted to see go through, whilst the judges got to pick the remaining four.

Reality Titbit has all the information on who made the top 14 as well as which of our beloved singers went home.

Who made the top 14 on American Idol 2022?

Platinum ticket holder Jay Copeland didn’t get voted by the American audience, however, the judges saw his potential and chose for him to continue in the process.

Huntergirl was the other platinum ticket holder and went on straight away to the next round. The full list of the American Idol top 14 is as follows:

Allegra Miles, 18

Ava Maybee, 20

Christian Guardino, 21

Dan Marshall, 24

Emyrson Flora, 16

Fritz Hager, 22

Huntergirl, 23

Jay Copeland, 23

Lady K, 25

Leah Marlene, 20

Mike Parker, 27

Nicolina Bozzo, 18

Noah Thompson, 20

Tristen Gressett, 17

west coast watch ur #americanidol top 20 turn into a top 14 omg 🫠 pic.twitter.com/dIn6cml4BW — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 19, 2022

Who went home this week?

This week was extremely hard as all of the top 20 performances were pretty amazing. The elimination was brutal as expected and will continue to become harder as the number of contestants continues to decrease.

The six contestants to be sent home on Monday were:

Cadence Baker, 18

Cameron Whitcomb, 18

Elli Rowe, 19

Jacob Moran, 28

Katyrah Love, 23

Sage McNeely, 20

Jay said the platinum ticket “hadn’t been easy”

When Jay initially received the platinum ticket he was over the moon, however since he has said it has come with its downfalls and that it “hadn’t been easy.” He explained:

There’s such a high bar that everyone holds you to. It keeps me humble. It keeps me wanting more.

His performance of You Know I’m No Good by Amy Winehouse blew the judges away. Bryan thought his performance was “showstopping” and even said:

That performance really solidified why we gave you the platinum ticket. You left this crowd screaming till they’re losing their voices, and that’s what this show is all about Bryan, American Idol

