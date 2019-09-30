University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A new season of X Factor is upon us, but this year the format is being upped.

Rather than auditioning singers from across the country, the 2019 series of the smash-hit talent show will invite celebrity stars to compete.

The line-up for The X Factor: Celebrity was confirmed on Monday, September 30th and already fans are dying to see these stars in action.

One of the most talked-about groups competing is supergroup of former Love Island stars.

So, before they appear on X Factor this autumn, let’s get to know The Islanders better. Hear them singing here!

Meet The Islanders

The stars of Love Island season 4 will make up The Islanders. This includes Wes Nelson, Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker.

While viewers were all aware that Samira had a great voice, as she worked as a West End performer before appearing on the dating show back in 2018, the other Love Island stars were curveballs.

Who knew Wes could sing on top of everything else?!

It is unconfirmed whose idea it was to create the group. Zara has been open about her desire to pursue a career as a singer, as has Wes. Wes admitted he caught the “performance bug” after appearing on Dancing On Ice 2019 and was even in talks with Westlife’s Brian McFadden about joining his music label.

Hear them singing!

If you’re unconvinced by the idea of the Love Island stars taking on the singing contest, just wait until you hear them sing… they’re actually all very talented!

Both Zara and Samira have taken to Instagram to share videos of them singing.

Both reality stars are heavily into the R&B genre and can be heard singing everything from Ariana Grande to Daniel Caesar. The band will most likely perform songs in this style.

Eyal Booker was in a teenage band who had some minor success online. They were called EverYoung and videos of theirs can still be found on YouTube. Check out Eyal in their 2014 single ‘Icy Blue’ here.

Check out Zara’s angelic voice below!

Celebrity X Factor: Start date

As of yet, there is no exact start date confirmed.

ITV has confirmed that the new series of X Factor will kick off in October.

As Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions finishes on Sunday, October 6th, many suspect that the new season of X Factor will commence the following weekend. This would be Saturday, October 12th.

As there is no need for audition episodes, it should jump straight to the live shows.

