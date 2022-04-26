Diana Vickers' edgy new look after X-Factor fame and night with Leo DiCaprio













Diana Vickers remains one of the most memorable X-Factor contestants. The singer wowed the judges and the audience with her unique and peculiar voice. 14 years later, she looks completely unrecognisable.

The Blackburn singer, who was just a teenager when she first auditioned, competed against other well-known contestants such as Alexandra Burke, JLS, and Eoghan Quigg. Pretty though competitors, right?

But where are her current whereabouts? Let us tell you!

Diana Vicker’s remarkable X-Factor journey

Each year, hundreds of thousands of contestants pass through the X-Factor stages, but only a few ever capture the eyes and hearts of both the audience and the judges. Diana’s edgier tone of voice did.

Yes, Diana Vickers was one of them. In 2008, when she was only 16-years-old, the singer decided to take her shot.

In her first live show, Vickers sang U2’s With or Without You and was greatly applauded by the audience.

Her voice was indisputable, and she got so far until the semi-final of the hit show. Her live performances gathered a lot of attention but even though she had a talented voice, she ended up in fourth place.

What a transformation…

Fast forward to 2022, the singer looks totally different. Almost twice the age she appeared on the X-Factor show, Diana looks spectacular.

With a large number of followers on Instagram, 96.3k, the actress proclaims herself an actress, singer, and writer.

Her Instagram feed is full of videos, selfies, and occasionally. Diana also seemed to have traveled a lot to Europe and India.

Known as a singer, it seems that now she has decided to pursue an acting career. Nonetheless, she still posts singing covers from time to time. Creatively, they are covers of hit songs but in her own version tackling important issues. They’re too good!

A night with Leo DiCaprio

Photo by Rick Smee/Redferns

What a dream. The 30-years-old revealed that she once spent a night at Leonardo DiCaprio’s home. Don’t worry, nothing too crazy!

Back in 2020, Diana appeared on Celebrity Karaoke Club and while everyone was sharing which celebrity they’d met, she spilled the tea by revealing that she’d spent a night at Leo’s home.

“I was more like hanging out with his friends and then I got a message being like ‘oh come back, Leo, he’s having a vibe’ and I thought it was going to be all Wolf Of Wall Street, like a massive thing. And I got back there and it was just the two of us,” The Daily Mail reported.

According to her, nothing between the two happened (although she’d wished): “It was very chilled and we just ended up watching telly.” Whaaaaaaat?