Life of X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke - Singing at stadiums to first film role













Alexandra Burke is best known for becoming the winner of the X-Factor back in 2008. However, the singer found her true passion and went from singing in big stadiums to musical theatres.

Alexandra Imelda Cecelia Ewen Burke was only 20 when she made it through past all the auditions of the X-Factor. Despite having previously auditioned in the series, the then-teenager came back to prove her talent. And she did.

Being born to two parents who are also singers, the talent was running through her veins. Since she was a teenager, Alexandra envisioned her future in the stages.

14 years later, the singer has gone from singing on the big stages to having multiple songs at the top of the charts, to now performing in theaters. Reality Titbit tells you what the singer has been up to all these years.

X-Factor journey

Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images

After finishing her GCSEs, Alexandra decided to pursue a career in the music industry. She began by singing and touring with Young Voices, which is a charity band.

Alexandra auditioned for the second series of the X-Factor, but despite her talent, the singer couldn’t make it to the live shows because mentor Louis Walsh thought she was too young to compete.

Nonetheless, she came back three years later, and her magical voice led her going through each round. She’d end up becoming the winner of the fifth series of the singing competition. The youngster was then proclaimed the winner, beating the boy band JLS.

At the age of 18, Alexandra was able to tick off her bucket list the opportunity to sing with Beyoncé in the final.

After becoming the winner of X-Factor, Alexandra signed a £3.5 million record deal with Epic Records. She then released her single “Hallelujah”, which became her most popular song up to date. The single became the top record of 2008 in the United Kingdom, as well as during the Christmas season.

Changing career paths

Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The singer had released a total of two studio albums, which include her hit singles Bad Boys, Broken Heels, and Start Without You. Alexandra’s career skyrocketed as she also began modelling and becoming an ambassador for several brands such as Dolce & Gabbana.

From 2012 to 2014, Alexandra’s career was going from one success to another, performing in different theatres, releasing albums, and being the next breakout star.

Though she could’ve easily gone on to a career that would take her to the big stadiums, the singer chose to focus on taking acting classes with a different path. Alexandra went on to bag big roles such as in Les Misérables, The Bodyguard, and Sister Act The Musical.

In 2018, despite signing with Universal Music Group’s Decca Records and preparing to go on her first-ever full UK and Ireland tour, the singer decided to totally focus on her true passion, which was the musical theatre.

The big silver screen

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Ever since then, she has appeared in various plays in London. The 33-year-old has shared snippets of possible songs for the near future. She has also appeared on television as herself for competition shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, The Great Celebrity Bake Off, and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The star has also appeared in her first ever movie role for Pretty Red Dress, writes Metro. However, she has only teased her part and fans aren’t aware of what character she is playing.

She captioned a post a few weeks ago for a press event: “Eeek! Quite a few of you know that I was lucky enough to have been cast my first movie last year.

“It was filmed around this time a year ago and with everything going on I had a bit of a pinch me moment last week as the producers held a special cast and crew screening for #PrettyRedDress!”

Romances and expanding family

Alexandra has had a few relationships in the past since her journey in X-Factor. Nonetheless, after finding out she had been cheated on by footballer Jermaine Defoe, the singer didn’t get into another relationship for four years.

Then, she met Josh Ginnelly but the couple called it quits in 2019 after three years.

Now, the singer has been dating West Ham footballer Darren Randolph for over a year now. Things have seemed to have gone from strength to strength between the two. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together on Valentine’s Day.

On July 4, the singer and the Irish ace announced the birth of their first child. Though the name and the gender are still not revealed, the 33-year-old singer wanted to share the happy news with her 264k Instagram followers.

“Welcome to the world our little grape 🥰 We already love you more than words can say 🍇🌎🤍,” she wrote in her caption.