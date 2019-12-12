University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

X Factor: The Band is proving to be the toughest rendition of the talent series that we’ve seen in years.

In pretty much no time at all, the competitors are whittled down, thrown into the arena set up and head straight to the live final – there’s no live shows for this series!

Those selected for the bands are thrown straight in the deep end and go head-to-head to see who will win the coveted record contract prize.

And now, the girl group has been selected! Luena, Kellimarie, Jess, Seorsia and Halle are this year’s girl group to beat. But they’ve had a surprise last minute addition, as Nicole Scherzinger has brought back Virginia Hampson.

So, who is Virginia?

Meet Virginia

Virginia Hampson is a 17-year-old singer from Chelmsford, Essex.

It’s not uncommon that sometimes nerves get the best of those auditioning for The X Factor. We’ve seen everything from forgetting lyrics to full-blown meltdowns on the show. Unfortunately for Virginia, her initial performance was not one the judges were impressed with.

Her first audition in Simon’s office with Ariana Grande’s ‘Problem’ didn’t go as planned. But Virginia was invited back by Nicole to perform again and luckily she wowed with a Spice Girls cover of ‘Say You’ll Be There’.

Virginia’s brought back

Although things went well in the office auditions for Virginia, she lost her place along with Jennifer in the girl group after the arena auditions. But Nicole once again thought they made the wrong call.

Nicole said at the end of the episode: “I see something in you and I believe in you. I felt it was a mistake when we let you go, so that’s why I’m bringing you back.”

Virginia told RadioTimes.com that she is treating her place in the band as her “second, second chance”

Follow Virginia on Instagram

After Virginia’s arena appearance in episode 2, she has over 10,300 followers on Instagram. It looks like Virginia was already quite the Insta influencer before she performed on X Factor!

Clearly fashion and music are Virginia’s passions and that’s all her Insta feed is filled with.

You can join Virginia’s following on Instagram @virginiahampson.

