Sharon Osbourne on X Factor as a judge came to an end in 2017, much to the disappointment of longtime viewers. Fans may remember the time the ‘I Messed My Pants’ lyrics had her in stitches, which she posted on Instagram.

Longtime viewers of the British singing competition, The X Factor, may be wondering what Sharon Osbourne is doing now. Well, currently, she’s looking back at past auditions as a former judge and sharing them with fans.

One video has been reposted on Sharon’s Instagram, where she claims: “I’m a sucker for bathroom humor.” Sharon and her fellow judge Louis Walsh would often get kicked out by Simon Cowell for laughing too much…

Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne shares X Factor clip

Sharon is a “sucker for bathroom humor” as she laughs so much she falls off her chair during an X Factor audition. When a contestant sings Air Hostess by Busted, the judge cannot help but start laughing.

It’s specific lyrics that got Sharon started, when he sang, “I messed my pants.” Osbourne repeats, “You messed your pants?!” while pointing at him and laughing, before adding, “That’s quite fabulous. I love this job so much.”

Even the contestant, Andrew Muirhead – who introduces himself as “Andy” – begins to smile when Sharon goes into fits of laughter. She then tells him, “It’s a yes from me,” while fellow judge Gary Barlow also laughs.

Her ‘infectious laugh’ as a judge

Fans of Sharon have described her judging days as “infectious” with many sharing how much they miss her on the show. She appeared on The X Factor when it began in 2004 with Sharon leaving in 2008 and being replaced by Cheryl.

The former judge did return for brief judging stints, once in 2013, and then from 2016 to 2017. After Sharon Osbourne posted the X Factor throwback video, one fan commented: “No one makes me laugh like Sharon does.”

Another penned: “Sharon’s laugh is so contagious. 😂” And that’s not all when it comes to compliments, as fans branded her the “most iconic judge ever” and a “legend” for her hilarious laughing moments.

What is Sharon Osbourne doing now?

Sharon Osbourne is a host on Talk TV in the UK. She left X Factor but continued to be a judge on America’s Got Talent after moving to the US, and became a co-host on the CBS talk show The Talk, hosting until her termination in 2021.

The reality star was fired as her behavior “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace”, as per a statement released by CBS. Two weeks after a controversial episode aired, she was suspended and later dismissed from the show.

Her final appearance on X Factor was during season 14, when she again mentored the Girls’ category, with her last act Grace Davies finishing in the competition as the show’s runner-up in 2017.

Sharon Osbourne as a judge lives on all over social media, with many longtime fans rewatching old auditions online. Now, from 9pm to 10pm, Sharon hosts her own talk show involving an hour-long debate show with five famous faces.

