











The X Factor’s Chloe Jasmine Whichello looks unrecognisable after a transformation since appearing on the show eight years ago.

Before the courage to audition for The X-Factor, she had previously appeared on television for the modeling contest The Face in 2013. Before the hit singing show she was mentored by Naomi Campbell on The Face.

Although she didn’t stay until the final week in The X-Factor, Chloe succeeded in other paths. The star has undertaken modelling, and has shown an impressive glow up throughout updates on her social media.

TV: Tanner Novlan praised by fans after touching US-Mexico border IG post

Chloe Jasmine’s X-Factor journey

Chloe-Jasmine Whichello, who was born on July 4, 1989, in Eastbourne, Sussex, appeared on the show eight years ago.

The English singer and model is best known for her time in 2014’s X-Factor for the 11th series. She was mentored by Cheryl under the Girls category.

Unfortunately, she was eliminated in week two against the boy band Stereo Kicks, finishing in 13th place after she had broken her leg.

Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/FilmMagic

TV: Oh snap, Raven Symone had a weight loss vision and dropped 40 lbs

Chloe sang various songs by well-known singers such as Britney Spears’ song Toxic.

Nonetheless, her journey in The X-factor had opened other doors as she also went to compete in Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

She participated with Stevi Richie who she met while participating at the X-Factor. The pair finished in sixth place in the Big Brother House.

2014 to now: Eight-year transformation

Photo by Niki Nikolova/GC Images

Chloe Jasmine has kept followers up to date with her Instagram over the years.

Chloe and fellow X-Factor star Stevi Ritchie became engaged after the show. However, things didn’t work out for the pair and they called it off in 2016.

The star has given glimpses of her looks throughout her modelling photoshoots on social media.

Starting by ditching her iconic blonde-platinum hair, she became a brunette. Then, she surprised her fans by going all red-haired in November 2021.

Posted on her Instagram account, she wrote the caption: “When your colleagues turn your hair Rudolf”.

Where and what is The X-Factor’s Chloe Jasmine doing now?

The ex-contestant has not appeared on television since 2015 and instead has decided to pursue a full-time modeling career.

According to The Mirror, Chloe Jasmine had a time of success when she worked at London Fashion Week for various designers, one of them being Vivienne Westwood back in 2019.

She also appeared on the front cover of fashion magazines and travelled around the world, attending events such as the 2019 Hangzhou Global Qipao Festival. Her most recent works are in Marc Jacobs and Vivienne Westwood.

Chloe has not yet posted on her Instagram this year but she updates her 20k Instagram followers through Instagram stories.