Just as X Factor: Celebrity came to its conclusion just over a week ago, crowning TOWIE star Megan McKenna as their winner, the hit talent series is back on our screens with another spin-off from the original show.

Starting on Monday, December 9th, Simon and Nicole are back and this time they are looking for the next big band. Also joining them on their search for the next great group act is 2006’s X Factor winner, Leona Lewis.

But X Factor: The Band will come and go in a heartbeat, as the series is only on for one week!

So, how many episodes are there of X Factor: The Band?

Four!

Unlike any X Factor series to date, the hunt for the next big band will be over and done before you know it.

All episodes will be broadcast across just one week, with a live final at the end.

When is X Factor: The Band on?

The series kicks off on Monday, December 9th at 8.30 pm on ITV.

It will then air on the Wednesday and Friday following, at the same time.

The grand Finale, in which the winning group will win a record deal, will be on Sunday, December 15th. It will air at the slightly earlier time of 8 pm.

